People On The Move

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is now offering paid leave for pregnancy loss, as well as additional time off for bereavement leave, according to a report Monday by The Wall Street Journal. The investment bank has also boosted its retirement fund matching contributions for U.S. employees to 6% of total compensation, or 8% for employees making $125,000 a year or less, the newspaper reported, citing an internal memo at the firm. It's also cancelling the one-year waiting period before matching employee contributions. "We wanted to offer a compelling value proposition to current and prospective employees, and wanted to make sure we're leading, not just competing," Goldman's head of human resources, Bentley de Beyer, told the newspaper in an interview. The move by the bank comes as companies face employment shortages and amid efforts by banks to attract more employees and reduce the stress levels by existing workers.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO