Business

People On The Move

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShareholder at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC. Robert Wells represents clients in health care regulatory and corporate matters. He draws upon more than 20 years of experience representing long-established...

bizjournals

Amazon has floated the idea of buying HubSpot, says report

One of the state's largest employers reportedly discussed the idea of buying one of the largest public companies in Massachusetts. Join the Boston Business Journal for a discussion on the economy and looking ahead. 2022 Middle Market Leaders. Middle market companies represent an astonishing range of low-profile businesses that drive...
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
FOXBusiness

Hospitals prepare to lose staff over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Some hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers are preparing to operate without up to a third of their staff at the start of next year, if those workers don’t comply with a federal mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration is requiring facilities that receive funding from...
bizjournals

Expressions for people in sales to get their point across

Sales is tough. If not, everyone would do it. You need to find prospects, get them to talk with you, follow up and eventually close. Sometimes the right expression can help to get your point across or lighten the mood. Here are 18 of my favorites, learned from people in...
MarketWatch

Goldman boosts retirement contributions, adds new time off for pregnancy loss and bereavement

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is now offering paid leave for pregnancy loss, as well as additional time off for bereavement leave, according to a report Monday by The Wall Street Journal. The investment bank has also boosted its retirement fund matching contributions for U.S. employees to 6% of total compensation, or 8% for employees making $125,000 a year or less, the newspaper reported, citing an internal memo at the firm. It's also cancelling the one-year waiting period before matching employee contributions. "We wanted to offer a compelling value proposition to current and prospective employees, and wanted to make sure we're leading, not just competing," Goldman's head of human resources, Bentley de Beyer, told the newspaper in an interview. The move by the bank comes as companies face employment shortages and amid efforts by banks to attract more employees and reduce the stress levels by existing workers.
bizjournals

REPORT: Bitcoin startup could be Cincinnati's next public company

A Cincinnati company founded by a Miami University alum is vetting plans to go public with a valuation that could top more than $3 billion, Bloomberg reports. Griid Infrastructure, a bitcoin mining upstart, is negotiating with blank-check firm Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. about a possible SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, merger. The deal, which is not finalized, would value Griid at more than $3 billion, Bloomberg reported last week, citing anonymous sources.
bizjournals

Atlas-backed startup raises $100M for protein 'hotspots'

Four years after its founding, HotSpot Therapeutics has raised a sizable Series C round — $100 million — with plans to become a fully integrated, clinical-stage biotech firm. Race, Equity & Business IV: Making Massachusetts More Equitable. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on how we can...
bizjournals

Selling a family business: Plan to maximize value and preserve wealth

With approximately 70% of family businesses failing after being passed to the next generation, there’s good reason to reconsider leaving your business to your children in the traditional sense. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance...
bizjournals

AdventHealth, Orlando Health line up new hospital construction projects

Several new hospitals are in the works in metro Orlando. Major nonprofit systems AdventHealth and Orlando Health each have lined up new construction for their respective footprints. The continued developments come as the lifting of Florida's requirement for certificates of need on acute care beds has made it easier for systems to build hospitals without regulatory hurdles, health care analyst Allan Baumgarten told Orlando Business Journal.
bizjournals

Wells Fargo issues memo to employees on Covid vaccine requirements

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) will require employees to report their Covid-19 vaccination status and, if unvaccinated, get tested regularly, according to an internal memo viewed by the Charlotte Business Journal. The new policy officially begins in January. All employees are required to share their status via portal by...
bizjournals

Long-term remote work is hiding a heavy mental, social toll on workers

Almost two years have passed since the first major lockdowns were implemented across the world, and the workforce adapted to remote work, revealing a strong appetite for greater flexibility, new hybrid ways of working and a desire for work-life balance. However, for many, the adoption of homeworking has led to...
bizjournals

Why more companies are committing to supply chain sustainability

While pandemic-related supply chain challenges can be traced to 2019, the lasting impact of the health crisis is affecting supply chain sustainability across the globe to this day. For example, a scarcity of truck drivers in the U.S. and beyond has intensified as a result of the pandemic, even in the face of ongoing high demand for deliveries. Fewer trucks and drivers available to pick up cargo is exacerbating backlogs at ports around the world, raising concerns among retailers for the upcoming holiday shopping season.
bizjournals

Penn Medicine, Independence Blue Cross extend their provider contract for 'at least' 3 years

Independence Health Group (parent company of Independence Blue Cross) Company. Penn Medicine (University of Pennsylvania Health System) Company. The University of Pennsylvania Health System and Independence Blue Cross have agreed to renew their existing provider contract. The renewal, which covers "at least" three years, takes effect July 1, 2022 and...
