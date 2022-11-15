ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Comfortable Women’s Pants to Wear During the Holidays

By Danielle Directo-Meston
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Besides treasured time with loved ones, comfy pants are among the gifts that keep on giving during the holidays. These stretchy-waistbanded bottoms let you eat to your heart’s (and stomach’s) content with plenty of room to accommodate that inevitable post-meal nap. But not everyone wants to throw on basic joggers , baggy jeans or a nap dress — some occasions call for a dressier wardrobe , which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best pull-on pants for staying stylish during Thanksgiving and the rest of the year’s gourmand feasts.

Whether you’re hosting for the holidays (or even whipping up the entire menu ) and want to room to move around, or you plan on a marathon of Friendsgiving meals all weekend, check out some of the most comfortable pants for women below, ranging from sweater-like bottoms from cult-favorite designers to sleek and stylish options from brands spotted on Hollywood stars.

1. Skims Velour Wide Leg Pants

Your favorite aughts-era velour pants deserve a seat at the Thanksgiving table, albeit in a dressier silhouette in the form of these pull-on velour bottoms (available in other colors) from Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWVae_0d1De2pY00

Skims Velour Wide Leg Pants $72 Buy now

2. Heartloom Kiera Pant

Olivia Wilde has been spotted wearing Heartloom’s pull-on Kiera pants for a morning coffee run. They’re made of soft sweater material and feature this season’s wide-leg trend . Lily Collins, Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez are just a handful of stars who’ve worn the brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02JUVg_0d1De2pY00

Heartloom Kiera Pant (reg. $879) $67 Buy now

3. Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Sweatpants

You’ll want to stock up in every color of Amazon Essentials’ French terry fleece sweatpants , which are made of cozy, stretchy fabric and feature a comfortable fit through the hip and thigh. They come in more than a dozen versatile shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgNOM_0d1De2pY00

Buy: Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Sweatpants $18.00

4. Spanx The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight

Given that Spanx is beloved for its smoothing shapewear and apparel, these slim-straight pants (available in black and navy) from the brand prove that the concept of comfy doesn’t always mean wide-legged silhouettes. They feature a four-way stretch and are designed to eliminate the dreaded muffin top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOzdf_0d1De2pY00

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight $148 Buy now

5. Universal Standard Stephanie Wide Leg Stripe Pants

Available in six color combos, Universal Standard’s stretchy Stephanie wide-leg ponte pants come in sizes 4XS to 4XL and feature a sporty touch with the two-toned stripe down the side of the legs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6pyi_0d1De2pY00

Universal Standard Stephanie Wide Leg Stripe Pants $145 Buy now

6. Madewell Pull-On Relaxed Jeans

These pull-on Madewell jeans with an elastic waistband combine the comfort of sweatpants with the style of effortless denim. The brand is also treating shoppers to 40% off during its early Black Friday sale — use the code OHJOY through Nov. 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzbBz_0d1De2pY00

Madewell Pull-On Relaxed Jean in Chelford Wash (reg. $98) $59 Buy now

7. LNA Core Ribbed Joggers

These cozy jogger pants (available in heather gray, nude and black) by LNA add a sleek and laid-back finish to your holiday ensemble. Paris Hilton, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Sophia Bush have worn the label’s basics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbTHy_0d1De2pY00

LNA Core Ribbed Jogger (reg. $106) $53 Buy now

8. Lilysilk Simple Casual Straight Leg Silk Pants

Lilysilk’s straight-leg pants are made of 22 momme charmeuse silk and feature an adjustable waistband, so they’re great for dressing up casual looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtUCj_0d1De2pY00

Lilysilk Simple Casual Straight Leg Silk Pants $150 Buy now

9. Victor Glemaud Wool Wide Leg Pants

Known for his inventive knit silhouettes seen on stars such as Iman, Issa Rae and others, designer Victor Glemaud’s wool wide-leg pants add the perfect pop of pink to your holiday looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npCzj_0d1De2pY00

Victor Glemaud Wool Wide Leg Pants $150 Buy now

10. Mother The Springy Ankle

These light green pants by L.A.-based Mother are made of soft, stretchy fabric and feature a comfortable elastic waistband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfPRp_0d1De2pY00

Mother The Springy Ankle (reg. $228) $160 Buy now

11. Splendid Chelsea pants

Splendid’s jogger-style Chelsea pants are made of soft silk-like sateen for a luxe look. Pair it with your coziest sweater and heels for a laid-back and polished outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WesEv_0d1De2pY00

Splendid Chelsea Pants $158 Buy now

12. Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants

Khloé Kardashian co-founded brand Good American’s faux leather pants (available in warm camel and black) boast a drawstring waist and wide leg style that bring an elevated touch to classic sweats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9hjS_0d1De2pY00

Good American Leather Wide Leg Pants $149 Buy now

13. Pleats Please Issey Miyake Plissé Slim Leg Trousers

If you can pull off a mess-free meal, then these bright white plissé slim leg trousers (by Issey Miyake’s Pleats Please label) offer a luxurious, textured finish to your holiday ensembles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIhyQ_0d1De2pY00

Pleats Please Issey Miyake Plissé Slim Leg Trousers $322 Buy now

14. By Anthropologie Joni Sequin Flare Pants

Casual flare pants get a glam makeover with By Anthropologie’s Joni sequin pants , which come in standard, petite and plus fits and feature a comfy pull-on style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLDct_0d1De2pY00

By Anthropologie Joni Sequin Flare Pants $188 Buy now

15. Wardrobe NYC x Hailey Bieber HB Track Pant

If you prefer a more loungewear-inspired look with an oversized fit, throw on Wardrobe NYC’s track pants designed in collaboration with Hailey Bieber. They’re made of 100 percent cotton and are finished with a zippered split hem that adds edge to an otherwise basic silhouette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEusn_0d1De2pY00

16. Dodo Bar Cho Jacquard Flared Knit Pants

Make a retro statement with these jacquard print flared pants by Israeli actress-turned-designer Dorit “Dodo” Bar Or’s namesake label. They’re made from a comfortable cotton-blend material and are finished with an elastic waistband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngnZ3_0d1De2pY00

Dodo Bar Cho Jacquard Flared Knit Pants $505 Buy now

Comments / 0

