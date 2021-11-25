These Costco Vacation Packages Are Perfect for the Holidays

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members each holiday season, including deals on food, gifts, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that the warehouse store has to offer -- especially Costco travel packages ?

Costco members have access to exclusive deals with several Caribbean resorts, European tour packages and other discounts that can pare down the cost of a winter getaway to your dream destination. If you're a Costco member planning to travel during the holidays, check out the best Costco travel deals to book for your next vacation.

Family-Friendly Escape to Cancun

Price: From $435 per person

From $435 per person Dates: Nov. 28, 2021, to April 23, 2022

If you're dreaming about vacationing in Cancun, why not go all out and enjoy an all-inclusive resort stay? This travel package includes unlimited meals, wine and spirits; ground transportation to and from the hotel and much more. You'll also get a $50 resort credit, and children between 4 to 12 years old can participate in the kids' club.

With this package, you'll be staying in an ocean-view room for four nights. The property boasts an outdoor mini water park, a family area with water slides and games, and four pools, including an adults-only pool.

Nickelodeon Fun in the Dominican Republic

Price: Approximately $2,200 for two adults

Approximately $2,200 for two adults Dates: Through Nov. 30, 2022

Kids and grown-ups alike can enjoy this five-night Costco vacation deal at the family-friendly, all-inclusive Nickelodeon Resort on Punta Cana's Uvero Alto Beach . The property offers evening entertainment, fitness classes, nonmotorized water sports and the Nickelodeon Place, where children can play to their heart's content at the Just Kiddin' Kids Club, Aqua Nick Water Playground and more.

Adults will especially appreciate the unlimited meals, beverages and snacks provided by the resort -- as well as the Costco Shop Card included in the package.

First-Class Travel in Rome and Paris

Price: Approximately $5,000 for two adults

Approximately $5,000 for two adults Dates: Through Dec. 31, 2021

Who wouldn't want to experience fashionable Paris and legendary Rome in first class? This Costco travel package offers a three-night stay at a Rome hotel, such as the NH Collection Roma Giustiniano, followed by a three-night stay in Paris, with hotel choices including the Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris . Daily breakfast is included, and additional perks vary depending on the hotels you choose.

Historic Luxury at Jamaica's Hilton Rose

Price: Approximately $1,800 for two adults

Approximately $1,800 for two adults Dates: Through Nov. 30, 2022

If relaxing among palm trees, scenic mountains and turquoise Caribbean waters sounds like your ideal vacation, consider booking the all-inclusive Hilton Rose Hall package through Costco. The property sits on a historic 18th-century sugar plantation and is home to the Sugar Mill Falls Water Park with a lazy river and slides.

This package includes a Costco Cash Card and access to the Club Mobay VIP departure lounge -- plus all meals, beverages and snacks. Enjoy free ground transportation to and from the resort as well.

Quick Cosmopolitan Getaway to Sin City

Price: Approximately $500 for two adults

Approximately $500 for two adults Dates: Through July 1, 2022

Two nights through the Cosmopolitan Package can cost just around $500 for a couple, making it one of the most affordable places to spend your holiday vacation . This Costco travel deal includes invited guest check-in and a $75 food and beverage credit. You can lounge around three different pools, dine at world-class restaurants or browse the unique collection of shops at the resort.

Overwater Bungalow Stay in Bora Bora

Price: From $3,219 per person, including flights

From $3,219 per person, including flights Dates: Dec. 1, 2021, to Dec. 23, 2022

If you're craving a romantic, warm-weather getaway, take advantage of this Tahiti vacation deal , which includes a five-night stay in an overwater lagoon junior suite bungalow at the InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort, plus airfare from Los Angeles. The package includes daily breakfast and a nightly three-course dinner.

