Post Holdings (POST) Misses Q4 EPS by 52c, Revenue Beats

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Guess? (GES) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c, Offes Outlook

Guess? (NYSE: GES) reported Q3 EPS of $0.62, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $643 million versus the consensus estimate of $611.3 million. Outlook:. Given the current circumstances...
StreetInsider.com

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Reports Q3 Sales of $12.8M, Loss of $3.8M

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE), a leading provider of classical music content, copyright licensing, subscription, and smart music learning solutions in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Kohl's (KSS) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.04, Raises FY Guidance

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.65, $1.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Reports Q3 Adjusted Net Income of RMB 76.3M

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) reported Q3 adjusted income of RMB 76.3M. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB437.9 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Yunji Inc....
StreetInsider.com

Frontline (FRO) Reports Q4 Loss Per Share of $0.18/sh

Frontline (NYSE: FRO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), $1.36 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.54). Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $586.97 million.
StreetInsider.com

Opendoor (OPEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Revenue and Guidance Beat Consensus

Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Best Buy (BBY) Stock Falls Sharply on Weak Guidance

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) are down 12% in pre-open Tuesday after the company reported a weaker-than-expected outlook for the holiday season. Best Buy reported Q3 EPS of $2.08 to top the analyst estimate of $1.90....
MarketWatch

Chegg stock bounces off 3-year low after $300 million ASR announced

Shares of Chegg Inc. jumped 4.0% in premarket trading Monday, after the online education company announced a $300 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. The ASR plan comes after the stock closed at a three-year low of $24.99 on Friday. At that price, the ASR represents about 8.3% of Chegg's market capitalization of $3.62 billion. The company said it plans to enter into an ASR deal with a "financial institution" during the fourth quarter of 2021. "The accelerated share repurchase demonstrates the strength of our balance sheet, and it reaffirms our confidence in the long-term opportunity for Chegg, as well as our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value," said Chief Executive Dan Rosensweig. The stock, which suffered a record 48.8% selloff on Nov. 2 in the wake of a disappointing earnings report, has plummeted 69.2% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has edged up 1.9%.
Seekingalpha.com

Pinduoduo EPS beats by $0.30, misses on revenue

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.30; GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.08. Revenue of $3.34B (+61.7% Y/Y) misses by $690M. Average monthly active users in the quarter was 741.5 million, an increase of 15% from 643.4 million in the same quarter of 2020. Active buyers...
StreetInsider.com

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) Misses Q4 EPS by 25c, Offers FY Guidance

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) reported Q4 EPS of $0.15, $0.25 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $279 million versus the consensus estimate of $314.87 million.
Seekingalpha.com

Nordstrom EPS misses by $0.17, beats on revenue

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.39 misses by $0.17. Revenue of $3.64B (+17.8% Y/Y) beats by $100M. Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, of 35 percent increased 230 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2020 primarily due to fewer markdowns and leverage from higher net sales.
StreetInsider.com

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Misses Q4 EPS by 5c

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.84), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.79). Revenue for the quarter came in at $38 million versus the consensus estimate of $37.02 million.
Entrepreneur

Jacobs (J) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Oct 1, 2021) results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. In connection with the earnings release, the company's president and CFO Kevin Berryman said, "We achieved the high end of our fiscal 2021 outlook...
StreetInsider.com

Woodward (WWD) Misses Q4 EPS by 4c; Guides EPS Modestly Below Views

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) reported Q4 EPS of $0.82, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.86. Revenue for the quarter came in at $570 million versus the consensus estimate of $605.22 million. "We delivered solid performance in...
investorsobserver.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Posts First-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results; Adjusted EPS Falls While Revenue Gains

On Nov. 23. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) posted its first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The restaurant operator's earnings fell for the quarter, while revenue increased. As of 10:43 am EST today, CBRL stock dropped 7.38% in price. Cracker Barrel Earnings Slip. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022,...
sgbonline.com

Urban Outfitters Posts Record Q3 EPS And Revenues

Urban Outfitters Inc. reported net income of $89 million and record earnings per share of 89 cents in the third quarter ended October 31. In the year-ago period, earnings were $76.7 million, or 78 cents, a year ago. For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, net income was $270...
