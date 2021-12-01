ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Seeking nominations for the top experts helping advertisers master gaming

By Sean Czarnecki,Tanya Dua
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qrEv_0d14zfyn00

Esports team Pittsburgh Knights competing at a "PUBG Mobile" tournament in 2019.

Chris Thelen/Getty Images

  • Insider is seeking nominations for a list of execs spearheading advertising in video games and esports.
  • They're people leading the gaming divisions at agencies and brands and esports and video game companies working with advertisers.
  • Submit your nominations by December 6.

Insider is seeking nominations for a list featuring the execs at the forefront of helping brands navigate gaming.

It'll spotlight the people helping advertisers take advantage of the booming participation in video games and esports.

We're seeking people who are leading gaming ad efforts on behalf of brands as well as video game and esports company execs who are packaging opportunities for advertisers.

Their responsibilities may include developing ad campaigns to run in competitive gaming events or streams, sponsorships, and in-game placements.

We plan to publish the list in December.

Please submit your nominations here by 5 p.m. ET December 6.

<iframe src="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdW7qKFHLev2kHmOrlPyi17iAy9AO2W4xIZth22mSRrS-34hw/viewform?embedded=true" width="640" height="1042" frameborder="0" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0">Loading…</iframe>

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Seeking nominations for the power players in mobile esports

Insider is compiling a list of the people leading the booming mobile esports industry. The list will include players, game developers, managers, and organizers. Please submit your nominations through this form by December 3. Mobile is an increasingly popular category for gaming, with more than 150 million people playing mobile...
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Adverty Partners with Livewire to Continue Growth of In-Game Advertising Across Asia Pacific

Adverty today announces a new partnership with global gaming marketing & gametech company Livewire, as it continues its expansion into key markets globally. The collaboration brings Adverty’s in-game ad inventory locally to Asia Pacific, the largest continent in gaming. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Martin Wilson, Co-founder and Director...
RETAIL
bizmagsb.com

Online webinar to help businesses take advantage of retargeting advertising

Local marketing and advertising professional, Paul Savage, Jr., is hosting an online webinar on Saturday, December 11 at noon. The Understanding Retargeting for Businesses webinar will teach local business owners, entrepreneurs, and others who manage social media ads how to implement retargeting ads. If you’ve ever visited a product page...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Mobile Gaming#Advertisers#Competitive Gaming#Pittsburgh Knights#Pubg Mobile#Marginheight 0#Marginwidth 0
Times Union

How Digital Marketing and Advertising Can Help Grow Your Ecommerce Business

Online shopping has been a growing industry for two decades now, and the Covid-19 pandemic greatly accelerated its already formidable expansion. In the United States alone, ecommerce retailers generated more than $430 billion in 2020, according to Statista. As this sector has grown, competition among its constituent businesses has increased, of course, but savvy digital marketing and its wide range of tools and tactics can give an edge, especially in conjunction with an overall strategy creates an outstanding customer experience.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Sayollo, an In-game Advertising Pioneer, Launches New In-game Purchasing Platform, gComm, for Mobile Game Publishers and Retailers

New Initiative Allows Brands to Sell Products Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Showcase Products to Elusive Gen-Z Gamer Audience. Originally established as an in-game advertising company, Sayollo has shifted its focus to the ecommerce industry by establishing gComm (short for Gaming Commerce), an in-game shopping platform that allows consumers to purchase products from retailers without leaving the action of the game they’re playing. Taking the natural step from its in-game advertising roots, Sayollo’s gComm allows retailers to offer their products to the highly coveted Gen-Z gamer audience around the world.
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

What Makes Epic Games' Fortnite So Lucrative for Advertisers and Brands?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about what makes...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
enplugged.com

Whar Are The Top Benefits of PPC Advertising?

You might have spent great time working on internet marketing, so, you might have heard of pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. A popular advertising channel, PPC has many tricks for improving your online traffic and getting more leads. Just the once you get to know its prime benefits, you’ll carry on coming back. PPC is a peak of online promotion. In this type of marketing, you pay each time somebody makes a click on your ad. The instant benefit you’ll make out is that, you can fly straight to the top of the lineup.
ECONOMY
IGN

2021 Game of the Year: IGN's Nominations

Fancy a drive through beautiful Mexico? Or how about a haunted European adventure? A pair of familiar heroes make their long-awaited return, and a couple of perfectly-planned assassinations were just some of the best games in 2021. Every year we look back and pick our favorite games of the year. In 2021, we got the highly-anticipated sequels to beloved, as well as bold, imaginative new games that make us fall in love with games all over again. These are our picks for IGN's best games of 2021, featuring a smattering of the biggest games of 2021 from Nintendo, Microsoft, and PlayStation, to third-party AAA hits and independent games we can't stop thinking about, 2021's best games offered a host of unforgettable adventures that we've been raving about ever since playing. Check out IGN's full list of game awards for 2021 on ign.com, but otherwise check out IGN's list of potential game of the year winners, including Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Hitman 3, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, and Returnal.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Sony-Owned GSN Ups Longtime Exec John Zaccario To President, Succeeding Mark Feldman Amid Mobile Gaming Unit Sale

GSN, the game-focused media brand owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, has promoted longtime sales chief John Zaccario to the position of president. Zaccario, a 13-year company veteran who had held the title of EVP of Ad Sales, succeeds Mark Feldman, who left to join Scopely after the company acquired the GSN Games business. That $1 billion transaction, announced in October, closed this week. A veteran of ESPN and ABC before he joined GSN, Zaccario will now oversee Game Show Network, a steady linear ratings generator with reach to nearly 70 million households. Also in the exec’s portfolio will be production arm Game...
BUSINESS
AFP

New 'Halo' game debuts as Xbox turns 20

Fans will this week get their hands on the latest "Halo" video game, as Microsoft marks 20 years of the franchise that turned its Xbox console into a hit. "It's a fresh start to a game we've been playing for 20 years," he said. 
VIDEO GAMES
anandtech.com

AT Deals: Cooler Master MH670 Gaming Headset

Users in the market for a gaming headset might appreciate this offer from Newegg on the Cooler Master MH670. This is a wireless headset that can also function as a wired device, coming with a 3.5mm cable as well as a USB cable for charging. It’s been going for around...
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

10 things in tech you need to know today

1. Scoop: Google is planning to launch its own smartwatch in 2022. Codenamed "Rohan," the device will be the first Google-branded wearable after its acquisition of Fitbit. Here's what we do — and don't — know about the watch:. We're not sure of the name yet. Pixel watch? Android watch?...
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

319K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy