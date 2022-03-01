PHOTOS: Views from News 10’s Mardi Gras float

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Mardi Gras came back with a bang in 2022, and we caught some of the highlights from Lafayette’s Independent Parade that we rolled in.

Mardi Gras beads

News 10’s Danielle Johnson prepares for Mardi Gras 2022

Lafayette Mardi Gras 2022

Sylvia Masters, Caroline Marcello and Madeline Adams wait for the parade to start

Caroline Marcello and Sylvia Masters ready their Mardi Gras beads

Darla Montgomery rides in style for Mardi Gras 2022

Sylvia Masters and Caroline Marcello are in the Carnival spirit

Heath Morton, Madeline Adams, and Darla Montgomery throw beads to the crowd

A crowd member holds a sign reading, “throw me something, mister.”

A view of the crowd at the Independent Parade in Lafayette

View from the top of the float

Acadiana Eats’s Gerald Gruenig throws beads

Crowd members reach to catch beads

The parade stretched from the north end of Downtown Lafayette all the way to Cajunfield. Some of our staff got to ride News 10’s float, which was the head of the parade.

