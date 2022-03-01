ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Views from News 10’s Mardi Gras float

By Abigail Jones
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Mardi Gras came back with a bang in 2022, and we caught some of the highlights from Lafayette’s Independent Parade that we rolled in.

    Mardi Gras beads
    News 10’s Danielle Johnson prepares for Mardi Gras 2022
    Lafayette Mardi Gras 2022
    Sylvia Masters, Caroline Marcello and Madeline Adams wait for the parade to start
    Caroline Marcello and Sylvia Masters ready their Mardi Gras beads
    Darla Montgomery rides in style for Mardi Gras 2022
  • Sylvia Masters and Caroline Marcello are in the Carnival spirit
    Heath Morton, Madeline Adams, and Darla Montgomery throw beads to the crowd
    A crowd member holds a sign reading, “throw me something, mister.”
    A view of the crowd at the Independent Parade in Lafayette
    View from the top of the float
    Acadiana Eats’s Gerald Gruenig throws beads
    Crowd members reach to catch beads

The parade stretched from the north end of Downtown Lafayette all the way to Cajunfield. Some of our staff got to ride News 10’s float, which was the head of the parade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

