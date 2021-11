The Q3 earnings beat was the strongest in 5 quarters. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE:AEO) is a global specialty retailer that offers a range of products across the ‘American Eagle’ brand and the ‘Aerie’ brand. Under the former brand, AEO sells apparel, accessories, and personal care products, whilst the latter covers intimates, swim collections, activewear, and apparel. AEO is well-positioned in the fast-growing casual wear market. The American Eagle (AE) brand enjoys strong brand loyalty in the apparel space, particularly amongst the younger sections of the populace; according to a survey run by NPD, the AE brand was ranked the number one jeans brand by those aged 15-25. A study by Piper Sandler also showed that it was the number two brand in Women’s Apparel and the number three brand in Men’s Apparel. The Aerie brand is one of the hottest lifestyle brands around and has proven to be a very rewarding component of the AEO story delivering 28 successive quarters of double-digit growth!

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO