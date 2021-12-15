ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox: Canadian financial firms to rethink return-to-office amid Omicron concerns

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsnvE_0d0gpVld00

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's top health official Theresa Tam warned on Monday that COVID-19 cases in the country could rise rapidly in the coming days, due to the community spread of the Omicron variant.

Concerns over the highly transmissible variant have spooked investors around the world and prompted companies to delay their return-to-office plans.

Here are the updated plans of Canadian banks and insurers' to bring staff back to office:

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO): Scotiabank has paused plans to begin a phased return for its Toronto head-office employees from Jan. 17. When the return happens, it will be staggered for different groups and most head-office staff will follow a hybrid working model.

Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO): Canada's second-biggest life insurer has paused its office re-opening pilot for more employees until the end of January.

The company has launched a flexible return-to-office approach for a majority of its 12,000 staffers in Canada, that will allow them to choose where to work from.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO): Canada's sixth-biggest lender has asked employees to work remotely if possible. read more

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO): Most of the bank's 61,000 employees are working from home, but many have begun returning to offices or will do so over the coming weeks and months. Many of those will adopt a hybrid work model, working some days from home and some days in the office.

Each business group and region is determining the best work arrangements for them, and employees will receive at least four weeks' notice before they return to offices.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO): Employees working from home are not expected to return to the bank's locations before 2022, but it is "monitoring the evolving situation." The bank is preparing for employees to return to TD premises when conditions allow.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO): Some employees who were working from home returned to BMO locations in June, and others started during autumn. The timetable for a full-fledged return will differ by groups, teams and geographies.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO): Most Canadian employees working from home will return to offices on a hybrid basis in early 2022.

Manulife Financial (MFC.TO): Manulife expects employees in Canada and the United States to return to offices on Jan. 24, with many working three days a week - Mondays, Wednesdays and one flex day - in the office.

In addition, the banks and insurers have put in place mandatory vaccination policies that employees will need to follow to return to their premises. read more

Reporting by Nichola Saminather, Niket Nishant and Manya Saini; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Barbara Lewis and Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Banking, energy stocks drag Australian shares lower

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped on Monday, dragged down by losses in financial and energy stocks as worries surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant kept global markets on edge, while Magellan Financial Group dived after losing a major investment mandate. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4% at 7,276.5...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Singtel flags $216 mln exposure in Australia tax case defeat

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI) has estimated it faces A$304 million ($216 million) in tax exposure, interest and penalties, after an Australian court dismissed its appeal against an assessment by the country's taxation office. The case is related to its acquisition of Singtel Optus Pty Limited...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Bank Of Canada#National Bank Of Canada#Omicron#Covid#Bank Of Nova Scotia#Sun Life Financial Inc#Toronto Dominion Bank#Bank Of Montreal
koamnewsnow.com

Apple Joins Google and Others in Delaying Return to Office Amid Omicron Surge

As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., a growing number of major employers are pausing plans to bring workers back to the office. On Wednesday, Apple told employees that it would again delay a return to the office amid growing concerns about rising cases of COVID-19, according to multiple news reports. The tech giant had previously planned for employees to head back to their offices on a hybrid basis in February. Apple will also temporarily close three retail stores (in Miami, Annapolis and Ottawa) amid an uptick in cases.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Law firms torn on office returns as COVID-19 questions swirl

(Reuters) - Law firm Goodwin Procter this week told its U.S. lawyers and staff that working in the office will be "entirely voluntary" until mid-March, citing the evolving state of the pandemic. The Boston-founded law firm had been "encouraging" lawyers to work in the office at least two days per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Antelope Valley Press

Companies rethink return-to-office plans

NEW YORK — Companies of all sizes are rethinking their plans to send workers back to the office as the new Omicron variant adds another layer of uncertainty. Alphabet’s Google and the nation’s second largest automaker, Ford Motor Co. are among those once again delaying their return-to-office plans, while other businesses whose employees have already returned are considering adding extra precautions like requiring masks. Officials in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway and Sweden also have asked people in recent days to work from home if they can because of concerns about the variant.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Jefferies CEO Handler says he tested positive, isolated for COVID

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N) Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler said on Instagram on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID three days after deciding this month to ask Jefferies staff to work from home again. Handler said he would complete his 10th...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Death of Chinese tycoon Xie triggers selling in firms he controlled

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese companies controlled by Zhongzhi Enterprise Group founder Xie Zhikun plunged on Monday, after the surprise death of the rags-to-riches tycoon triggered fears of disorder in a business empire spanning mining to asset management. All nine listed companies controlled by Xie, 61, including education firm Dalian My Gym Education Technology Co Ltd and Xinjiang Zhundong Petroleum Technology Co, tumbled in morning trade, even as they say business activities are normal.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Equities, oil prices skid as Omicron threatens growth

SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Asian shares fell to one-year lows on Monday and oil prices slid nearly 3% as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe and threatened to swamp the global economy into the New Year. Beijing lightened the mood only a little by cutting one-year...
STOCKS
Reuters

SenseTime relaunches $767 million Hong Kong IPO after U.S. investment ban

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group relaunched its $767 million Hong Kong IPO on Monday, a week after pulling the listing in the wake of the company’s inclusion on a U.S. investment blacklist. SenseTime retained its target of selling 1.5 billion shares for between HK$3.85...
MARKETS
Reuters

Key moments of COVID-19 pandemic

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The upcoming New Year's Eve will mark the second anniversary of the first reported COVID-19 case in Wuhan, China. Since then, more than 272 million cases of the disease have been reported worldwide and over 5 million people have died of COVID-19. To combat the health...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy