Houston, TX

Woman caught in middle of SE Houston parking lot shooting had just left club where daughter worked

By Patrina Adger
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRudT_0d0glxrL00

Ada Beatriz Aguilar, 47, was celebrating a friend's birthday at the La Playita club Saturday night in southeast Houston.

Aguilar's 21-year-old daughter, Claudia Quintana, said it was the first time her mother had been there.

"I was waitressing her table with her friends. They ended up leaving before I did," Claudia said.

Claudia, who was working as a waitress at the club that night, said goodbye to her mother as she walked out.

"I thought she was leaving with her friends. I was like, 'Bye, be safe!'" she explained.

Claudia says she left the bar after her shift after 2 a.m., but noticed a shooting or chaos in the parking lot as she left.

She says it wasn't until several hours later, at 6 in the morning, when she got a call from her 19-year-old sister in College Station, Josselin Quintana, saying their mother was shot and later died.

"One of her really close friends there with her that night called me and just broke down on the phone," said Josselin. "All I could hear was screaming."

ORIGINAL STORY: Innocent woman killed in shooting involving security guards in SE Houston

According to police, a man in a black truck was driving recklessly in the parking lot and hit several vehicles. Security guards from inside of the La Playita club fired shots at the black truck.

Police say one of those bullets struck the mother of five, killing her.

"It does hurt to know that I'm never going to be able to see her again," said Claudia. "She was a loving and caring person. She always put anyone else before herself."

Police say Aguilar was in her truck with a friend, driving out of the parking lot, when the bullet struck her in the torso. Police say she died at the scene.

"This feels like you're living a nightmare that's not going to end because this is reality now," said Claudia.

The family has set up an
Ada Beatriz Aguilar Gofundme to help pay for medical expenses.

The family says they are not commenting on the case, but simply want answers as to who fired the fatal shot.

Houston police have questioned a security guard and the man in the black truck, but so far, no charges have been filed.

Follow ABC13 reporter Patrina Adger on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 19

j
8d ago

sue the bar, security company, etc. Security shouldn't have been shooting at anyone outside while still allowing people to come in and out of the bar or parking lot

Reply
9
Gina White
8d ago

This is horrible, firing shots at a moving vehicle as folks walk to their vehicles. Prayers for all that love her.

Reply
12
Edith Graham
8d ago

My heart goes out to the family and friends. Such grief among her kids and family is unimaginable.God have mercy and shine his grace upon you all. My deepest condolences.

Reply
4
 

