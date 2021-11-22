iSun, Inc (ISUN) Guides 2022 Revenue of $165M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alight (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of May 29, 2020, by and between Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (n/k/a Alight Group, Inc.) (“FTAC”) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Warrant Agent”), as amended by the Warrant Assumption Agreement, dated as of July 2, 2021 (together, the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company, FTAC and the Warrant Agent, for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant (the “Redemption Price”), that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 27, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

