Financial Reports

iSun, Inc (ISUN) Guides 2022 Revenue of $165M

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, today announced its earnings outlook for FY2022. Highlights:. iSun's execution of...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Reports Q3 Adjusted Net Income of RMB 76.3M

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) reported Q3 adjusted income of RMB 76.3M. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB437.9 million.
StreetInsider.com

Analog Devices (ADI) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c; Guides Q1 Above Views

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) reported Q4 EPS of $1.73, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.34 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Guess? (GES) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c, Offes Outlook

Guess? (NYSE: GES) reported Q3 EPS of $0.62, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $643 million versus the consensus estimate of $611.3 million. Outlook:. Given the current circumstances...
StreetInsider.com

Opendoor (OPEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Revenue and Guidance Beat Consensus

Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c; Guides Higher

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $562.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $530.83 million.
StreetInsider.com

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Sees Organic Revenue Growth 7-9% in 2024

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) hosted a hybrid virtual and in-person briefing in New York with investors and analysts. The Company said its three-pillar strategy is on track, presented an increase in its long-term guidance and shared plans for leveraging its leadership in real time to shape the future of global payments.
StreetInsider.com

NIO Inc. (NIO) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Q4 Revenue Guidance Misses Consensus

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.52 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. GUIDANCE:. NIO Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $1.4551-1.5684 billion, versus the consensus of $1.74 billion. Deliveries...
StreetInsider.com

Grove Inc (GRVI) Reports Q1 Revenues of $8.4M, EPS of $0.03

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) ("Grove" or the "Company"), a global innovator in hemp, health, and wellness, today announced financial results for the first quarter period ended September 30, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), contains additional information, and will be posted at https://groveinc.io/.
StreetInsider.com

Kohl's (KSS) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.04, Raises FY Guidance

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.65, $1.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Reports Q3 Sales of $12.8M, Loss of $3.8M

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE), a leading provider of classical music content, copyright licensing, subscription, and smart music learning solutions in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Redeems All Outstanding Warrants

Alight (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of May 29, 2020, by and between Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (n/k/a Alight Group, Inc.) ("FTAC") and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the "Warrant Agent"), as amended by the Warrant Assumption Agreement, dated as of July 2, 2021 (together, the "Warrant Agreement"), by and between the Company, FTAC and the Warrant Agent, for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant (the "Redemption Price"), that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 27, 2021 (the "Redemption Date").
StreetInsider.com

Frontline (FRO) Reports Q4 Loss Per Share of $0.18/sh

Frontline (NYSE: FRO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), $1.36 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.54). Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $586.97 million.
StreetInsider.com

AutoZone (AZO) Authorizes Additional $1.5B Stock Repurchase

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), today announced its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $1.5 billion of the Company's common stock in connection with its ongoing share repurchase program. Since the inception of the repurchase program in 1998, and including the above amount, AutoZone's Board of Directors has authorized $27.65 billion in share repurchases.
StreetInsider.com

Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.
