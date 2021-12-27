ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for 2022 With Added COLA

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5Jhq_0d0ZAA5U00

Social Security is getting a big change this year — in fact, the largest one in almost four decades.

See: Social Security Payment Schedule 2022 — What Dates to Watch Out For
Find: How To Refinance a Mortgage

A year of runaway inflation and surging prices in almost every major category — and specifically, those affecting seniors — have forced the Social Security Administration to increase the cost of living adjustment to 5.9% for 2022 payments.

The 2022 COLA increase is one of the largest in history. To put it into perspective, COLAs of years past have hovered around 1.5%.

Inflation currently stands at just above 6% over the past 12 months, meaning the COLA for next year, although historically substantial, is barely enough to wipe away the effects of rampant inflation.

Take Our Poll: How Will You Offset Inflation Against Social Security?
Find: 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

According to the SSA, the estimated average monthly benefits for all retired workers will be $1,657 beginning in January 2022. Prior to the COLA taking effect, the average is $1,565, meaning seniors will receive roughly $100 more each month and $1,200 over the year as part of the COLA increase.

For retired couples both receiving benefits, the average payment will be $2,753. A widowed mother with two children will receive an average payment of $3,187, and a widow or widower alone will receive $1,553.

See: Senior Stimulus — How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs
Find: Seniors Beware — Latest Social Security Scam Involves Downloading Malicious Phone App

Disabled workers and spouses with one or more children will receive an average benefit of $2,383, while all disabled workers will receive an average of $1,358.

These estimates by the SSA are based on the average payment. Your specific payment could be more or less depending on a variety of factors, like how many years you worked, your earnings and whether or not you were married and had dependents. To see a more accurate estimate of your personal benefits, log into the SSA website to create a mySocialSecurity account where you can see your personal estimates and statements. The estimates include the amount y ou are slated to receive at retirement based on ages 62, 65, and 70.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for 2022 With Added COLA

Comments / 457

bigtoydr
11-19

Congress give themselves a $10, 000 raise at the beginning of they year with a huge one coming near Christmas. I think they should get the same raise as the senior community on SS gets. It's time the politicians get knocked down to the real world. TERM LIMITS..

Reply(30)
318
Kerry Tait
11-18

The rise of inflation, the 14% raise of Medicare and the rise in food prices are hurting any raise in the COLA. I will be lucky to see any increase. If I do, it will just enough to decrease what food stamps I receive. It's a no win situation.

Reply(34)
203
Joye Roberts
11-19

to put it in perspective 95% of all collecting social security DO Not even get 1000$ a month but those that do get $1000 amonth will get an additional $59 then by the time medical, prescriptions, Co pays, rent, food, utilities, gas, and everything else raise up, making those on ssi, SSDI, disabled, vets,and the rest of the poorest Americans pay out.we will still paying close to 200% or more out than what we get from COLA, THINK we are still getting a good deal.I'm one of the one who won't even get the $ 59

Reply(42)
111
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Cola#Ssa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
q13fox.com

Social Security cost-of-living boost begins: What to know

Social Security recipients are set to see the highest cost-of-living increase in 40 years in 2022, a welcome boost for those depending on the fixed payments and feeling the squeeze after months of surging inflation during 2021. The 5.9% increase is higher than has been seen in several years, as...
BUSINESS
PennLive.com

IRS reminds taxpayers that they have to report any income from crime, such as dealing drugs

The IRS doesn’t want you to forget to include income from dealing illegal drugs or stolen property on your tax forms this year. “Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity,” the IRS’ website states.
INCOME TAX
chronicle99.com

What To Do To Get $50,328 Social Security Checks In 2022?

Social security income, to earn it might be a challenge but do not forget that it can earn you $50328 in 2022. For the Americans to collect all of these benefits is quite unlikely, but certain things can be done for getting maximum benefits over time. Seniors collecting the social...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The Most Important Social Security Table You'll See All Year

It's important to file for Social Security at the right time. You'll need this key information to know when to claim benefits. Even if you manage to kick off retirement with a decent chunk of savings, you may end up relying heavily on Social Security at some point or another during your senior years. And that's why it's so important to file for benefits at the right age.
PERSONAL FINANCE
syracuse.com

Social Security payment schedule 2022: When will 5.9% increase start?

A calendar with payment schedule information for 2022 has been released by the Social Security Administration. According to the calendar, beneficiaries with a birth date on the 1st-10th of the month will receive payments on the second Wednesday of the month starting on Jan. 12. People with birthdays on the 11th-20th receive benefits on the third Wednesday of the month starting Jan. 19; birthdays from the 21st to 31st of the month will be paid on the fourth Wednesday starting Jan. 26.
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
90K+
Followers
8K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy