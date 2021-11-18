ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renovated Midcentury Garvanza Home

theeastsiderla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article$1,199,000 |3 beds 2 bath | 1,248 SQFT/8,228 SQFT lot. Welcome creatives, designers and dreamers. Thoughtfully re-designed home located in historic Garvanza, combines nods to period design with the simplicity of contemporary composition. Warm, earthy touches make this home feel livable and aspirational. Natural hardwood floors seamlessly grace the...

www.theeastsiderla.com

impressiveinteriordesign.com

Home Bathroom Renovations: 5 Stylish Ideas to Explore

The bathroom is where you start and end your day. Since you’re renovating your home, it’s time for you to find more ways to make your home bathroom look polished and clean. Here are five stylish ideas to explore when renovating your home bathroom:. In styling your bathroom, your voice...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Soho House’s New Stores Let You Recreate the Club’s Signature Look at Home

Soho House got into the online retail business back in 2016 with a three-month beta test, selling collections of coveted furnishings to members only. “Members were always asking Nick where we got things” for the houses, says Aalish Yorke-Long, managing director for Soho House Retail. Recognizing an opportunity for brand expansion when he saw one, founder and CEO Nick Jones decided it was time to start producing some items in-house. Now Jones and Yorke-Long are translating that digital store to brick-and-mortar ones, beginning with the debut of a London flagship this past September and, in November, an outpost in Manhattan’s...
HOME & GARDEN
abc27 News

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
theeastsiderla.com

All Signs Point to a Modern Home with ADU in Atwater Village

A remarkable find in prime Atwater Village, this versatile property includes a beautiful modern home and newly-constructed ADU. The two structures are completely detached creating the ideal setup for an owner seeking rental income, or other uses. In the main residence find high ceilings, light oakwood flooring and an open...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dwell.com

Budget Breakdown: Restored for $364K, a Connecticut Artist’s Midcentury Home Stars Fieldstone Walls

In artist Geoffrey Stein and his wife Pat Poglinco’s search for a second home, there were a few boxes that they wanted to tick: midcentury modern in style and construction, within 60 miles of New York City, and, curiously, walls with insulation. "A previous house we owned did not have insulation, because why insulate a house built in 1950 when fuel cost almost nothing?" says Geoffrey, sarcastically.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.9 KICK FM

’80s Themed Home For Sale in Illinois Has Giant Indoor Waterpark

There are some special features in the house for sale in Mokena, Illinois, and it's not an indoor waterpark. There is an 80s theme design throughout the home that takes you back to a time of neon lights, big hair, and pink carpet. It reminds me of something out of Scarface, just extravagant features, lights, and design throughout the entire home. Surprisingly, the kitchen does have a modern more updated design to it.
ILLINOIS STATE
WKRG

How can I add a little pizzazz to our boring concrete porch?

WANT TO ASK DANNY YOUR HOME IMPROVEMENT QUESTION? Submit Below:. Danny Lipford: Sarah wants to know, “How can I add a little pizzazz to our boring concrete porch?”. No, Sarah, you don’t have to put up with that boring concrete front porch. You can have one that looks as nice as this. All this homeowner did is to clean the front porch concrete thoroughly and then applied a coat of concrete paint.
HOME & GARDEN
theeastsiderla.com

Suburban-style homes in Boyle Heights

The homes of Vista Del Sol would not look out of place in Chino Hills, Santa Clarita or any other suburban subdivision. They feature three or four bedrooms; faux Spanish touches; and two-car garages. But Vista Del Sol homes are not out in the suburbs -- they are in Boyle Heights, near a Gold Line Station. DTLA is just across the river and Mariachi Plaza sits on the other side of the 101 Freeway.
CHINO HILLS, CA
Washington Post

A home renovation that started in the laundry room

A family’s renovation of nearly their entire home in North Arlington, Va., started with a desire for a better laundry room. Phillip Ross and his wife, Ylang Nguyen, found themselves unable to keep up with the laundry generated by their family of five, which includes three boys. “The laundry machines...
INTERIOR DESIGN
forthoodsentinel.com

FHFH unveils renovated home

Fort Hood Family Housing, a Lendlease privatized military housing community, unveiled a recently renovated home in Comanche III, Nov. 9, one of more than 1,300 homes that are planned to receive interior renovations throughout Comanche II, Comanche III and Montague Village. “The much-anticipated interior renovations were designed with our residents...
FORT HOOD, TX
ledgertranscript.com

House and Home: Greenville’s Columbian Manufacturing Company office building renovated and for sale

Geographically and economically, Greenville has been shaped by the textile industry. Marshall Buttrick, president of the Greenville Historical Society, explained that the Columbian Manufacturing Company, established as “Remsen” in 1826, produced textiles, mainly denim, in mill buildings along the Souhegan River for nearly 100 years. The falls along the river were a perfect location to harness water power, used to drive mill machinery and later electricity.
GREENVILLE, NH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1407 Killarney Drive

Bright & Spacious 3BR + loft, 2BA contemporary, minutes to Downtown Salisbury - shopping, dining, events - yet tucked away on a no-through street on a roomy lot backing to trees. Welcoming front porch. Foyer w/laminate flooring opens into the wide open floorplan. Large great room with vaulted ceiling, wood floors, and corner fireplace - opens into the kitchen with tile floor, breakfast bar, and dining area. First floor owner's bedroom with walk-in closet, full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, step-in shower, and jetted soaking tub w/tile surround. 2 additional bedrooms, and a 2nd full bath w/ a tub/shower combo. Laundry room w/storage closet and cabinetry leads out to the attached 2-car garage. Upstairs, a nice-sized loft space with closets, and tons of unfinished storage space. Relax on your back porch overlooking your fenced rear yard. Sizes, taxes approximate.
SALISBURY, MD
desiretoinspire.net

The sympathetic renovation of a west London Victorian home

This Chiswick, London Victorian townhouse was renovated and then sold by Chris Graves of Clarence & Graves. I had to share for 2 reasons: it has a DeVol kitchen and glorious green crittall windows/doors. Among other fabulous things like how many of the original details were maintained during the renovation. I love the light, airiness and playfulness of this home. (Photos: Clarence & Graves and Owen Gale via House & Garden)
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

A Restored Midcentury by A. Quincy Jones Is for Rent in Los Angeles

Unfolding over 2,202 square feet in Los Angeles’s Tarzana neighborhood, the single-level Calvin House was built in 1960 by famed modernist architect A. Quincy Jones. The Los Angeles architect is credited for designing over 5,000 built projects—most notably for Eichler—and for helping popularize the indoor/outdoor homes that have come to define California modernism. The midcentury-modern residence that Jones designed at 4965 Calvin Avenue has been carefully updated in keeping with the original design, and it is now available to lease for $8,750 per month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

A 136-year-old Garvanza home has been nominated as a historic monument

Garvanza -- One of this neighborhood's oldest homes could become its latest historic landmark. Hidden by a large willow tree and a construction screen, what's called the Throop House is a modest two-bedroom with a rambling porch and a steeply pitched roof. It's a surviving example of a 19th Century "pyramidal folk house," which were pretty straightforward in their design and inexpensive to build.
LOS ANGELES, CA

