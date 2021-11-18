Renovated Midcentury Garvanza Home

Bright & Spacious 3BR + loft, 2BA contemporary, minutes to Downtown Salisbury - shopping, dining, events - yet tucked away on a no-through street on a roomy lot backing to trees. Welcoming front porch. Foyer w/laminate flooring opens into the wide open floorplan. Large great room with vaulted ceiling, wood floors, and corner fireplace - opens into the kitchen with tile floor, breakfast bar, and dining area. First floor owner's bedroom with walk-in closet, full, en-suite bath - double-sink vanity, step-in shower, and jetted soaking tub w/tile surround. 2 additional bedrooms, and a 2nd full bath w/ a tub/shower combo. Laundry room w/storage closet and cabinetry leads out to the attached 2-car garage. Upstairs, a nice-sized loft space with closets, and tons of unfinished storage space. Relax on your back porch overlooking your fenced rear yard. Sizes, taxes approximate.
