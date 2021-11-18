ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Michael Tubbs Has a Deep Love for His City

By Rebecca Snow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually, releasing a memoir at 31 years old may seem a little premature, but Michael Tubbs has lived a lot of life already. At 22, he ran for a seat on the city council in Stockton, California, while completing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Stanford. That alone is remarkable, but...

cbs19news

Michael Tubbs, Marissa Blair testify in Sines v. Kessler Case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Monday marks day 11 in the Sines v. Kessler trial, the federal lawsuit against the organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally. Witness testimony continued on Monday, including Michael Tubbs, one of the many men being accused of organizing the rally. He is also the chairman of the League of the South.
CONGRESS & COURTS
blackchronicle.com

Michael Tubbs’ memoir tells true tale of defying the odds

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. “Did you hear about the rose that grew from a crack in the concrete? Proving nature’s laws wrong, it learned to walk without having feet.”. For most of his...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WBUR

The life and losses of politician Michael Tubbs

In January, 2017, 26-year-old Michael Tubbs made history as the first Black mayor of Stockton, California, and one of the youngest mayors anywhere. Tubbs knew his city well. "Stockton is inspiring. But it’s also a harrowing tale in terms of what happens when we don’t invest in community," he says.
POLITICS
Quad Cities Onlines

Michael Tubbs and Debra Gore-Mann: A bold new model for climate action

As climate disasters hit state after state, fossil-fuel-funded members of Congress focus on a false choice between economic prosperity and fighting climate change. Meanwhile, politicians’ lip service to the devastating impact of climate change on communities of color adds insult to injury. There is a better way: California has quietly...
STOCKTON, CA
Mic

Michael Tubbs was once a rising Democratic star. Then he lost a bitter re-election

Local politicians don’t always become well known outside of their own circles. But in 2016, Michael Tubbs captured national attention after winning the mayoral race in Stockton, California, about 80 miles east of San Francisco. Despite being known as the most racially diverse city in the United States, Tubbs was Stockton’s first Black mayor, and also its youngest. (He was just 26 when he won the election.)
STOCKTON, CA
KTLA

Michael Tubbs, economic advisor to Gov. Newsom, talks about infrastructure bill and California housing crisis

Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, who now serves as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s special advisor for economic mobility and opportunity, joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss the recent infrastructure bill, California’s housing crisis — and his personal memoir being released. “I don’t think anyone needs to earn shelter,” Tubbs said, responding to former California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanSided

Dodgers foundation releases statement following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has released a statement following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In a statement released following the delivery of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation pledged to continue working for initiatives that will help the community in which it serves.
MLB
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The case for why Biden is screwed

THE LATEST IN WISCONSIN — “A person plowed their SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, leaving five dead and more than 40 injured authorities say,” by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber, Mary Spicuzza and Molly Beck. JUST POSTED — Jonathan Chait’s latest — “Joe Biden vs. the Democrats” — poses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mercury News

Barabak: Deep-blue California has become a congressional battleground

The last time a Republican presidential candidate carried California, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” was filling movie theaters, smokers happily puffed away on cross-country flights and the Soviet Union was still a thing. The year was 1988. The last time a Republican was elected to state office was 2006, the year...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEW YORK CITY, NY

