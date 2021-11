Fog and freezing temperatures will kick off the week as Portland area sees some temperatures in the low 30s before daybreak. The National Weather Service expects widespread fog and low clouds through the morning, especially in the Willamette and Hood River valleys. Much like Sunday’s fog, it could take a while for some areas to clear off. In locations where the fog sticks around longer, temperature will remain chilly. In areas where temperatures are near freezing, be cautious of slick surfaces and hazardous driving conditions due to possible freezing fog.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO