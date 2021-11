While it's been easier to find an Xbox restock this week compared to last week, there have been a lot of extra rules. Best Buy and Walmart limited access to the first Xbox restock of the week, making it so you could only buy the console if you paid for either of the subscription programs the companies offer. Later in the week an Xbox restock at GameStop was limited to the All Access program, meaning you have to also pay for a Game Pass Ultimate subscription for two years. It's been difficult to just buy an Xbox and nothing else this week, which may be a sign of things to come as we enter the holiday season.

