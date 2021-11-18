Quality Control and Network Advisory to Launch Vocal Podcast Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Quality Ventures — the private equity investment arm of hip-hop and sports powerhouse Quality Control — and the Network Advisory have entered into a strategic partnership to launch Vocal, a premium multi-platform podcast and audio streaming network that occupies the intersection of music, sports, fashion and culture.

The announcement was made jointly by Quality Control Media Holdings founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, Quality Films President Brian Sher and Network Advisory founder-CEO Justin J. Giangrande.

According to the announcement, Vocal provides an exclusive network streaming platform to meet the podcast programming needs of the diverse and youth-focused audience categories in podcast listenership. It was established in part to give both companies’ creator clients an in-house distribution channel for the scripted and unscripted podcasts that they wish to develop, create and produce. Vocal also will serve as a platform for talent outside of the array of personalities QC and the Network Advisory work with.

“Quality Control has reached, and continues to succeed at, the highest levels in the new media space,” said Coach K, who co-founded the company in 2013. “With the tremendous growth of podcasting listenership, this was a clear next step for us, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with like-minded partners.”

Vocal will debut its initial podcasts with the goal of establishing a culturally relevant and culture-driven slate of tastemaking talent across music, sports, fashion, and culture. It will operate as the network and production platform for talent and brand partners as its audience targets the 115 million-plus podcast listeners in the U.S. who identify pop culture as their preferred genre.

“Having worked in the film, television, and music mediums over the last 20 years, producing content on the biggest platforms, we recognize that podcasting is the organic next space to be in,” says Giangrande. “Quality Control’s phenomenal track record of working with the greatest creators in the world like Migos, City Girls, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and others made them an ideal partner for us.”

“Although the podcasting space is vast, with Vocal we aim to fill a void in this arena by building a network that really gives the listeners authenticity when it comes to top talent and culture,” adds Sher. “With the rise of podcasts, it’s natural that brands will want to find a way to integrate with this type of content and, with our pool of talent, we are excited to provide this space for both under one umbrella.”

Vocal is poised to provide end to end podcasting services encompassing pre-production and creative development, advertising sales, sponsorships and subscriptions, merchandise development and live touring. The network provides in house premium audio and video production, post production services, talent booking and has the ability to leverage their existing and developed business acumen to extend their original podcast IP into entertainment vehicles across a range of formats and genres.