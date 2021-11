Whether or not you are pleased by the Nov. 2 election results, consider how few Americans made those decisions. In Muscatine approximately 19% of registered voters participated; in the highly contested Virginia race the rate was approximately 55%. These may be better than in the past, but the USA ranks considerably lower than Belgium where 80+% typically vote in an election. More Americans voted in the 2020 election — two-thirds of the voting eligible population — than in any other in 120 years. This was an increase in every state but the US still ranks 24th world-wide. (Pew Research Center)

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO