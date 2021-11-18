ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV Plus Unveils ‘Mariah Christmas: The Magic Continues’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

By Selome Hailu and Katie Song
 4 days ago
Apple TV Plus and Mariah Carey released a trailer for “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” the holiday spectacular scheduled to debut globally on Dec. 3.

In the trailer, which can be viewed below, Carey is showcased on a golden stage in matching dress, surrounded by performers and a live band in a variety of festive outfits from top hats to red suits. The trailer also features Khalid and Kirk Franklin, as well as Carey’s 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

“I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world,” says Carey.

The holiday special, which is the second such collaboration between the singer/songwriter and Apple TV Plus, will include the first performance of Carey’s new single with Khalid and Franklin, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” as well as a new rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” will also feature an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her children, sharing favorite holiday moments and celebrating the beloved holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The holiday event is executive produced by Carey, along with the director Joseph Kahn, Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for the second season of “ Emily in Paris ,” which launches Dec. 22. In Season 2, Emily (Lily Collins) is determined to focus on work, taking a French class to help her better communicate with her colleagues and clients. There, she meets a fellow expat who further complicates her life. The cast also includes Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, with recurring guest star Kate Walsh and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard. “Emily in Paris,” which is created and run by Darren Star, is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media. Watch the trailer below.

LATE NIGHT

Simu Liu, Ruth Negga, Big Sean and Hit-Boy will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Nick Offerman, Aunjanue Ellis and Alessia Carawill be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Paul Rudd and Jared Harris will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Salma Hayek and Keith Urban will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Watch the Trailer for ‘DMX: Don’t Try to Understand’ Documentary on HBO

HBO has released a new trailer for the forthcoming documentary, “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand,” focusing on a year in the life of the late rapper. The doc, which was directed by Christopher Frierson and executive produced by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons (HBO’s “Andre The Giant,” “Showbiz Kids”), follows Earl “DMX” Simmons as he is released from prison in early 2019 and attempts to rebuild his career in the music industry and reconnect with family and fans. The doc debuts on HBO/HBO Max on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. “Unfolding in cinéma vérité style and with unfettered access, the film bears...
MOVIES
Variety

Issa Rae Unveils New ‘Insecure’ Soundtrack, Featuring Saweetie, TeaMarrr, Thundercat, More (EXCLUSIVE)

Issa Rae has unveiled the soundtrack for the next soundtrack to her Peabody-award-winning HBO series “Insecure,” which features new songs from Saweetie — “Get It Girl,” which dropped earlier this month — Nnena, Thundercat, B.K. Habermehl, TeaMarrr and Amindi, among many others. The full tracklist appears below. “Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5” will arrive on Rae’s Atlantic-distributed label, Raedio, on Dec. 3. Also, Nnena, Habermehl and TeaMarrr will perform on a special “Insecure”-themed NPR Tiny Desk concert that will air on Dec. 17. Launched in 2019, Raedio serves artists and creators at the highest level as an “audio everywhere...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

