If you rent a home, you know it may be tough to make changes since you do not own it. But there are some ways you can update your home, even if it is temporary. “As a renter, I’m always thinking about ways I can make my apartment feel more like me without the risk of losing my security deposit. One of my favorite ways to add character and color to a room is temporary wallpaper. If you’d prefer to paint, you can, just plan on repainting it when you leave. Washi tape is another great option for adding an accent wall with pattern and texture, and that is pretty easy to remove,” Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi said.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO