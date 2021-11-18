ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nested nanowells speed single cell studies

By Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers tracking the behavior of cancerous tumor cells have a new tool in their arsenal that can process 10 times the number of cells in one day. A new nested nanoPOTS chip, developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), was reported October 29 in the journal Nature Communications. Analytical...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

New study reveals how cancer killing cells can be activated

Massachusetts (US), November 20 (ANI): If the circumstances are right, the body's T cells are supposed to detect and kill the cancer cells. However, it has been seen that in most cancer patients the T cells become incapable of doing so once they are in the environment surrounding the tumour.
CANCER
albuquerqueexpress.com

Study finds how brain cells navigate in light, dark

London [UK], November 17 (ANI): Researchers have discovered how cells in an area of the brain called the retrosplenial cortex encode this angular head motion to enable navigation during day and night. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Neuron'. To navigate successfully in an environment, you...
SCIENCE
ohsu.edu

‘Scissor’ opens view to single cells of cancer, other diseases

Cancerous tumors are composed of cells that may look the same but are in fact incredibly diverse. Mutations and changes in gene activity give rise to competing sub-populations of tumor cells with different behaviors, such as ability to resist anticancer treatments. Researchers now have developed a way to zero in...
PORTLAND, OR
EurekAlert

How alike are the cancer cells from a single patient?

Even within a single patient with cancer, there is a vast diversity of individual tumor cells, which display distinct behaviors related to growth, metastasis, and responses to chemotherapy. To carry out these behaviors, each cancer cell uses its genes to make the needed molecules in a unique way known as its “gene expression signature.” To correlate gene expression signatures with cancer progression and chemotherapy resistance, a team of scientists led by Rong Lu from USC and Akil A. Merchant from Cedars-Sinai have introduced a new genetic technology in a study published in Nature Communications.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Cell#Nested#Nature Communications#Cell Isolation#Pnnl#Nanodroplet Processing#Trace Samples#Emsl
Phys.org

Research shows B cells can help fight infection, speed skin wound healing, and protect brain after injury

Until recently, B cells—present in the blood stream—were mainly thought to produce antibodies and present antigens to help with the immune response to pathogens. A research team at the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) led by Ruxandra Sîrbulescu Ph.D., and Mark Poznansky, MD, Ph.D., is exploring the novel protective roles that B cells may play in the context of injury. The group previously observed that mature B cells purified from the blood or spleen can greatly accelerate wound healing in the skin and even protect the brain after injury in mice.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Large-scale synthesis methods for single-atom catalysts for alkaline fuel cells

(Nanowerk News) Alkaline fuel cells (AFC) convert the chemical energy of hydrogen and oxygen into electrical energy, while only producing water as a by-product. This makes them an extremely attractive next generation, environmentally friendly energy source. Although platinum catalysts are generally employed in alkaline fuel cells, they are expensive and also experience challenges related to stability when used in alkaline fuel cells.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Identifying phenotype-associated subpopulations by integrating bulk and single-cell sequencing data

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) distinguishes cell types, states and lineages within the context of heterogeneous tissues. However, current single-cell data cannot directly link cell clusters with specific phenotypes. Here we present Scissor, a method that identifies cell subpopulations from single-cell data that are associated with a given phenotype. Scissor integrates phenotype-associated bulk expression data and single-cell data by first quantifying the similarity between each single cell and each bulk sample. It then optimizes a regression model on the correlation matrix with the sample phenotype to identify relevant subpopulations. Applied to a lung cancer scRNA-seq dataset, Scissor identified subsets of cells associated with worse survival and with TP53 mutations. In melanoma, Scissor discerned a T cell subpopulation with low PDCD1/CTLA4 and high TCF7 expression associated with an immunotherapy response. Beyond cancer, Scissor was effective in interpreting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Alzheimer's disease datasets. Scissor identifies biologically and clinically relevant cell subpopulations from single-cell assays by leveraging phenotype and bulk-omics datasets.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single-molecule imaging of glycan"“lectin interactions on cells with Glyco-PAINT

Most lectins bind carbohydrate ligands with relatively low affinity, making the identification of optimal ligands challenging. Here we introduce a point accumulation in nanoscale topography (PAINT) super-resolution microscopy method to capture weak glycan"“lectin interactions at the single-molecule level in living cells (Glyco-PAINT). Glyco-PAINT exploits weak and reversible sugar binding to directly achieve single-molecule detection and quantification in cells and is used to establish the relative kon and koff rates of a synthesized library of carbohydrate-based probes, as well as the diffusion coefficient of the receptor"“sugar complex. Uptake of ligands correlates with their binding affinity and residence time to establish structure"“function relations for various synthetic glycans. We reveal how sugar multivalency and presentation geometry can be optimized for binding and internalization. Overall, Glyco-PAINT represents a powerful approach to study weak glycan"“lectin interactions on the surface of living cells, one that can be potentially extended to a variety of lectin"“sugar interactions.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Florida Star

VIDEO: Paralysis Breakthrough: Single Jab Restores Movement To Paralyzed Mice In Study

Researchers have developed a new therapy using “dancing molecules,” where a single injection can reverse paralysis caused by severe spinal cord injuries. Scientists at Northwestern University have found that mice injected with the innovative treatment regained their ability to walk after only four weeks. Video showed how a once-paralyzed mouse could use its legs again after receiving the treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Locus-specific expression of transposable elements in single cells with CELLO-seq

Transposable elements (TEs) regulate diverse biological processes, from early development to cancer. Expression of young TEs is difficult to measure with next-generation, single-cell sequencing technologies because their highly repetitive nature means that short complementary DNA reads cannot be unambiguously mapped to a specific locus. Single CELl LOng-read RNA-sequencing (CELLO-seq) combines long-read single cell RNA-sequencing with computational analyses to measure TE expression at unique loci. We used CELLO-seq to assess the widespread expression of TEs in two-cell mouse blastomeres as well as in human induced pluripotent stem cells. Across both species, old and young TEs showed evidence of locus-specific expression with simulations demonstrating that only a small number of very young elements in the mouse could not be mapped back to the reference with high confidence. Exploring the relationship between the expression of individual elements and putative regulators revealed large heterogeneity, with TEs within a class showing different patterns of correlation and suggesting distinct regulatory mechanisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA-seq highlights a specific carcinoembryonic cluster in ovarian cancer

Expounding the heterogeneity for ovarian cancer (OC) with the cognition in developmental biology might be helpful to search for robust prognostic markers and effective treatments. In the present study, we employed single-cell RNA-seq with ovarian cancers, normal ovary, and embryo tissue to explore their heterogeneity. Then the differentiation process of clusters was explored; the pivotal cluster and markers were identified. Furthermore, the consensus clustering algorithm was used to explore the different clinical phenotypes in OC. At last, a prognostic model was construct and used to assess the prognosis for OCs. As a result, eight diverse clusters were identified, and the similarity existed in some clusters between embryo and tumours based on their gene expression. Meaningfully, a subtype of malignant epithelial cluster, PEG10+ EME, was associated with poor survival and was an intermediate stage of embryo to tumour. PEG10 was a CSC marker and might influence CSC self-renewal and promote cisplatin resistance via NOTCH pathway. Utilising specific gene profiles of PEG10+ EME based on public data sets, four phenotypes with different survival and clinical response to anti-PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy were identified. These insights allowed for the investigation of single-cell transcriptome of OCs and embryo, which advanced our current understanding of OC pathogenesis and resulted in promising therapeutic strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Large-scale integration of single-cell transcriptomic data captures transitional progenitor states in mouse skeletal muscle regeneration

Skeletal muscle repair is driven by the coordinated self-renewal and fusion of myogenic stem and progenitor cells. Single-cell gene expression analyses of myogenesis have been hampered by the poor sampling of rare and transient cell states that are critical for muscle repair, and do not inform the spatial context that is important for myogenic differentiation. Here, we demonstrate how large-scale integration of single-cell and spatial transcriptomic data can overcome these limitations. We created a single-cell transcriptomic dataset of mouse skeletal muscle by integration, consensus annotation, and analysis of 23 newly collected scRNAseq datasets and 88 publicly available single-cell (scRNAseq) and single-nucleus (snRNAseq) RNA-sequencing datasets. The resulting dataset includes more than 365,000 cells and spans a wide range of ages, injury, and repair conditions. Together, these data enabled identification of the predominant cell types in skeletal muscle, and resolved cell subtypes, including endothelial subtypes distinguished by vessel-type of origin, fibro-adipogenic progenitors defined by functional roles, and many distinct immune populations. The representation of different experimental conditions and the depth of transcriptome coverage enabled robust profiling of sparsely expressed genes. We built a densely sampled transcriptomic model of myogenesis, from stem cell quiescence to myofiber maturation, and identified rare, transitional states of progenitor commitment and fusion that are poorly represented in individual datasets. We performed spatial RNA sequencing of mouse muscle at three time points after injury and used the integrated dataset as a reference to achieve a high-resolution, local deconvolution of cell subtypes. We also used the integrated dataset to explore ligand-receptor co-expression patterns and identify dynamic cell-cell interactions in muscle injury response. We provide a public web tool to enable interactive exploration and visualization of the data. Our work supports the utility of large-scale integration of single-cell transcriptomic data as a tool for biological discovery.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Monash University study uncovers a new understanding of how mesenchymal stromal cells benefit patients in cell therapy

The therapeutic benefit to patients receiving mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy is not because the injected cells remain viable, but because of cell death, researchers at the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) have found. In recent years, significant efforts have been made to develop stem cell-based therapies for difficult-to-treat diseases....
CANCER
Phys.org

Study explores the origin of clonal dominance in excitable cell networks

Clonal dominance is a phenomenon that occurs when descendants (i.e., clones) of one or more founder cells in an organism contribute disproportionally to the system's final structure as the tissue grows. This phenomenon is associated with numerous biological processes, including bacterial growth and the genesis of tumors. While numerous studies have investigated clonal dominance, its origin is still is poorly understood.
SCIENCE
tucsonpost.com

Study targets mouse's own cells to treat pneumonia

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have discovered a therapy that targets host cells rather than bacterial cells in treating bacterial pneumonia in rodents. The findings of the study were published in the 'Journal of Clinical Investigation'. According to the World Health Organization, pneumonia...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Mouse cell studies show that correcting DNA disorganization could aid diagnosis, treatment of rare inherited diseases

In a study with lab-grown mouse cells, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have found that a protein that helps form a structural network under the surface of the cell's "command center"—its nucleus—is key to ensuring that DNA inside it remains orderly. The new experiments distinguish the role of the protein, called lamin C, revealing its usefulness in diagnostics and treatments for a variety of genetic disorders linked to DNA disorganization, such as the rapid aging disease known as progeria, muscular dystrophy and heart disorders related to mutations in these and related proteins.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Single Cell Multiomic Atlas of the Human Retina: An Integrative Analysis

The retina is a multilayered, highly heterogeneous neuronal tissue with intricate cellular interactions. Single-cell multiomics allows us to take steps toward understanding the biology of this complex tissue through the ability to identify and characterize all cell subtypes. Thus, a single cell transcriptomic and epigenomic atlas of the retina can be a valuable resource in opening new opportunities for future mechanistic studies.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy