New Jersey-based rapper Fetty Wap is currently in a very tough spot. A few weeks ago, Fetty was set to perform new songs from his album The Butterfly Effect at Rolling Loud in New York City, but he was arrested by the feds upon his arrival at the stadium. He was ultimately charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as carrying and using firearms. Fetty was released on a $500K bond, and he faces life in prison if he's convicted to the fullest extent of the law.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO