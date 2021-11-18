How HBO could have become — or bought — Netflix

Sato is in a state, or a place, maybe a snit — a mid-life snit of some kind. He’s glum and discontent. Single and depressed. He works too much and too hard and probably drinks too much and too hard too. “I’m 46 and ended up being a pretty boring adult,” he laments. He gets a Facebook friend request from an old girlfriend and is prompted to dig up some old psychic wreckage and stare into some craters left by that old girlfriend, and a few other old girlfriends. He works backward: It’s 2015, it’s 2011, it’s 2008, it’s 2000, it’s 1999, it’s 1998, it’s 1997, it’s 1996, it’s 1995, and it stops there, because you can only go so young before Moriyama the actor might start looking too old. The years are typed out on the screen like he’s writing an autobiography. Some bigger event frames each recollection, from devastating earthquakes to Japan’s poor showing in the World Cup, which makes sense when you realize he works as a designer of graphics for TV news shows, and he works so many thankless hours that the high-pressure, low-reward job chews up and defines his life.

