How HBO could have become — or bought — Netflix

By Peter Kafka
Vox
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The goal is to become HBO faster than HBO can become us.”. That’s Netflix executive Ted Sarandos in 2013, shortly before his company made its jump into original content with House of Cards. And not just original content — glossy big-budget content made by a famous director, featuring (at the time)...

www.vox.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Puts Theater Chain Rivals on Notice: Why Not Carry Netflix Films?

Netflix no longer is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of at least one mega-theater circuit — Cinemark. On Nov. 12, without revealing actual numbers, the exhibitor gushed in a press release that Red Notice is the most successful Netflix title it has carried. Before the pandemic, Cinemark, like major theater chain rivals AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, largely snubbed Netflix titles since the streamer wouldn’t abide by a 90-day theatrical window. That meant Netflix had to rely on a patchwork of 150 to 300 indie cinemas to play its films and prove to talent that it cares about the...
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

How to Stream No Time to Die: free streaming In Australia And New Zealand, Belgium on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime

Big welcome back to 007! No Time to Die will be available to stream starting this fall. There are many options for watching No Time to Die streaming full movies online for free on 123movies, including where you can get the new James Bond movieFree at home or on one of these platforms: Netflix (only domestically), Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus'. We've found an authentic streaming service that provides Details on how you can watch No Time to Die for free Streaming throughout the year as described below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix's New Horror Series has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The success of Squid Game on Netflix proved that audiences around the globe are willing to watch original programming on the streamer that wasn't exclusively American produced and in English, even viewers in the United States proved interested in foreign content. Luckily for Netflix it wasn't long before their next big South Korean original series arrived on the scene as their all-new horror show Hellbound has arrived. The new series, which hails from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho and their writing partner Choi Gyu-seok, has already shown that it will be a hit as the series has a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is already dominating the Top 10 on the streaming service.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
Variety

Disney, WarnerMedia Carve Up Fox Film Slate Streaming Rights Through End of 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max will get its hands on Fox’s film slate for one final year — under an unusual deal to share streaming windows with Disney Plus and Hulu for half the studio’s titles, starting with “Ron’s Gone Wrong” next month. Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution and WarnerMedia amended their current output agreement for films from Fox (renamed 20th Century Studios) on HBO/HBO Max, which runs through the 2022 release year. It’s a last hurrah for the partnership: The deal is not expected to get renewed, as Disney going forward will keep all 20th Century Studios movies exclusively on its own streaming outlets. Under...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Blink Studios Taps Carolyn Newman to Run Scripted TV

Blink Studios, backed by Endeavor Content, has hired former Netflix and Will Packer Media exec Carolyn Newman as executive vp of global scripted, while Virginia Rankin has been named executive producer. The indie studio recently launched by CEO John Morayniss and other former eOne execs has set Los Angeles-based Newman to focus on developing scripted content. While at the Night School producer Will Packer Media, Newman was head of scripted TV and production, and before that was director of original series for Netflix where her credits included Clickbait, The Serpent, Echoes, Partner Track, Anatomy of a Scandal and Feel Good. Newman also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Disney Adds Disney+ And ESPN+ To Hulu + Live TV, Raises Bundle’s Monthly Price By $5

Softening the blow of a monthly price hike, Disney is offering subscribers to Hulu’s live TV service access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge. Beginning on December 21, the Hulu + Live TV package will cost $5 more each month. It will go up to $70 with the ad-supported tier of Hulu’s on-demand service and $76 with the ad-free Hulu. Notifications to subscribers have just gone out this morning. The new bundle builds on success the company has had with its combined offering of Disney+, ESPN+ and on-demand Hulu. That trio was announced in mid-2019, just before the record-setting launch...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Cable Tv#Tv Network#House Of Cards#Disney Peacock
Vox

Cowboy Bebop, explained

Halfway through the fifth episode of Cowboy Bebop, the seminal late ’90s anime series about a roguish bounty hunter fighting crime and traveling through space, the show explains itself. A title card briefly appears on screen, and we see what looks like a pitch for the very show we’re in the middle of watching.
COMICS
Primetimer

Five Better Ways Netflix Could Have Capitalized on Tiger King

When Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness first debuted in March 2020, no one could predicted that it would become a global phenomenon unlike anything Netflix had ever seen. The seven-episode docuseries went on to spawn a Joel McHale-hosted aftershow, sundry cable specials, a scripted series starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, and now, a five-episode sequel from original directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to play games on Netflix

Despite its name, Netflix isn’t just about films and TV anymore – it’s also getting into games. As a result, Android users can now download a selection of games to play on the Netflix app. Five are available at the time of writing, with more expected to be added over...
VIDEO GAMES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Looks Back on Developing the Series

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk first came up with the idea for Netflix’s limited series Squid Game in 2008, but it would take him 10 years to see it come to fruition. Thirteen years ago, the South Korean filmmaker was told his script (at the time feature-length) was too unrealistic and violent to be commercially viable. Putting all his efforts into his script left him broke, so he had to lay it to rest to focus on other projects. But in 2018, he picked up the story for the first time in a decade and reconfigured the feature into a series after seeing...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘We Couldn’t Become Adults’ on Netflix, a Japanese Drama About a Moody Gen-Xer Stuck in a Rut

Sato is in a state, or a place, maybe a snit — a mid-life snit of some kind. He’s glum and discontent. Single and depressed. He works too much and too hard and probably drinks too much and too hard too. “I’m 46 and ended up being a pretty boring adult,” he laments. He gets a Facebook friend request from an old girlfriend and is prompted to dig up some old psychic wreckage and stare into some craters left by that old girlfriend, and a few other old girlfriends. He works backward: It’s 2015, it’s 2011, it’s 2008, it’s 2000, it’s 1999, it’s 1998, it’s 1997, it’s 1996, it’s 1995, and it stops there, because you can only go so young before Moriyama the actor might start looking too old. The years are typed out on the screen like he’s writing an autobiography. Some bigger event frames each recollection, from devastating earthquakes to Japan’s poor showing in the World Cup, which makes sense when you realize he works as a designer of graphics for TV news shows, and he works so many thankless hours that the high-pressure, low-reward job chews up and defines his life.
TV SERIES
HBO Watch

How To Watch “King Richard” on HBO Max!

HBO Max only has two Same-Day premieres left this year. Next up is King Richard, which is basically the origin story of tennis greats Serena & Venus Williams. Stellar sports movies only come along every so often. Does this one join the ranks of Chariots of Fire, Field of Dreams, Hoosiers and Miracle or not? You won’t know until you watch it. King Richard is the latest WarnerMedia Same-Day Premiere. The movie opens in available cinemas on Friday, November 19, 2021 and uploads to HBO Max the same day. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the ad-free option of the streaming service. It runs through December 19, 2021. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now. TRY HBO MAX NOW.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more. Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES HBO Max...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
TV & VIDEOS

