New York’s top financial agency yesterday became the first state regulator to lay out in detail how it expects the insurance industry to handle global warming. The final guidance unveiled by the New York State Department of Financial Services says insurers based in the state need to do so in several ways. Principal among them: disclose the risks they face from extreme weather events and the clean energy transition; consider those same threats when making business decisions; and conduct scenario analyses to gauge climate change’s capacity to spur losses in the short-, medium- and long-term.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO