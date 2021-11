Windows 11 kicked off its gradual rollout to eligible devices last month, meaning that Windows 10 will eventually retire with Windows 7 in the graveyard of Microsoft operating systems. But if you're still using Microsoft's older OS, don't stress. Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10 until Oct. 14, 2025. (The Windows 10 November 2021 update is now available.) That gives you about four years to prepare as Microsoft slowly moves its billion-plus Windows users to Windows 11.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO