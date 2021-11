As you prepare to cook your turkey for Thanksgiving, the USDA says you can skip the bath for the bird. Meredith Carothers with the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline says it is not needed and can cause other problems and create more work for the cook. She says putting the bird in the sink and possibly splashing and spraying of the water can spread the bacteria you are trying to rinse off.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO