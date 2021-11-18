Tom Holland says working with Willem Dafoe on Spider-Man: No Way Home was “surreal”

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland wants everyone to believe him when he says that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not coming back for another swing. He talked to Total Film about the upcoming Multiverse extravaganza and the idea that the older Spider-Men's return is somehow imminent. It's been a hype train with runaway track since the release of the first trailer for No Way Home. Most fans cannot be persuaded that Maguire and Garfield are not in this film. But, Holland just wants people to believe him in this instance. Garfield has been adamant that there's been no communication between him and the Marvel brass. Maguire has remained absolutely silent on all matters Spider-Man this year. In spite of all of that, the fandom doesn't care even a little bit. People are expecting massive things from No Way Home and no amount of downplaying is going to stop that momentum now. Despite that fact, the youngest Spider-Man is going to give it the old college try.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO