Tom Holland says working with Willem Dafoe on Spider-Man: No Way Home was “surreal”

Tom Jolliffe on the art of giving film recommendations…. You’ve got to see The Matrix! You have to! It’s 1999, and there’s a distinct transition between the recommender of The Matrix as being ahead of the curve, to a couple of months down the line when such a recommendation is lost in a cacophony of like minded individuals telling you to watch it. Once the secret is out to wider masses, that’s all she wrote. “Dude, you gotta see The Matrix!” “Buddy, I’ve seen it 10 times, what am I, a fucking martian??” More recently, if we switch very briefly to TV, almost everyone who has seen Squid Game, is now recommending it to the select few who haven’t. There comes a moment with some films or shows which take off to stratospheric levels of pop culture or cult appeal, where your recommendation becomes almost meaningless.
