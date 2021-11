(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The second round of the high school football playoffs saw five area teams advance to the state quarterfinals. Morton pulled a big-time upset over unbeaten perennial powerhouse Morris to advance to the state elite eight for just the second time in program history. Washington cruised past Champaign Centennial and in to the quarterfinals for the ninth time under head coach Darrell Crouch. In 2A, both Tri-Valley and Farmington cruised to convincing wins over Dee-Mack and Tremont respectively to set up a battle of unbeatens between the Vikings and the Farmers next Saturday. In 1A, Ridgeview-Lexington won their fifth straight game in impressive fashion against Peru St. Bede to advance to the state quarterfinals.

MORTON, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO