How to play synth solos like ‘Fifth Beatle’ Billy Preston

It’s hard to come up with the right adjective to describe the nine deaths at Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last weekend. Tragic, horrific, needless, unthinkable, frightening — each of those, and all of them together, only begin to tell the story of what happened. A concert, large or small, should be a safe place for people to come together to enjoy music. As experts continue to sort out what happened in Houston, and hopefully find ways to prevent it from happening again, I thought I’d share this piece from NPR offering safety tips from a researcher of crowd dynamics. Staying alert is key to staying safe, and it helps to know the signs of a crowd that’s turned from enthusiastic and empathetic to dangerous and even deadly.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO