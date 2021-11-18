5 Business Lessons From Netflix’s Squid Game Show

Multi-award-winning social media scientist. Founder of ConvertYourFollowers.com & Brand Branding PR LLC. Unless you have been living under a rock — nay, a boulder underneath a bridge — for the past couple of months, you must have heard of Netflix’s Squid Game. The South Korean survival TV show is overflowing with...
Korean dramas are the talk of television at the moment. Squid Game dominated the streaming conversation for months, and now a fresh challenger has emerged. Enter Hellbound, a new Netflix series that is bound to be the next big watercooler TV show that your friends, family, and co-workers will be begging you to watch very soon.
Netflix no longer is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of at least one mega-theater circuit — Cinemark. On Nov. 12, without revealing actual numbers, the exhibitor gushed in a press release that Red Notice is the most successful Netflix title it has carried.
Before the pandemic, Cinemark, like major theater chain rivals AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, largely snubbed Netflix titles since the streamer wouldn’t abide by a 90-day theatrical window. That meant Netflix had to rely on a patchwork of 150 to 300 indie cinemas to play its films and prove to talent that it cares about the...
Netflix and Riot Games have confirmed that a second season of “Arcane,” the streamer’s hit “League of Legends”-based animated series, is officially on the way. The two companies made the announcement at the conclusion of a fan event on Saturday evening.
“We’re beyond happy about the positive response to ‘Arcane’s’ first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and [French animation studio] Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said in a statement.
While details are still under wraps about the second season of the series, Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie...
A child in southern Australia has been hospitalised after suffering serious burns while attempting to participate in a viral TikTok challenge inspired by the Netflix series Squid Game.While the child’s identity has not been revealed, burns specialist Dr Amy Jeeves of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide told 7NEWS that at least one child had presented to the hospital with a “nasty burn” after handling hot honeycomb.Squid Game, a Korean-language thriller that is streaming on Netflix, explores a dystopian reality in which a mysterious organisation recruits people in severe debt to compete in a series of deadly children’s...
South Korean TV stories to satisfy your need for Korean Drama. Hwang Dong-hyuk’s thrilling K-drama, Squid Game, is a show about 456 players who play a series of deadly children’s games in order to win ₩45.6 billion to solve their large debts. This series has taken the world by storm after its release on September 17, 2021, on Netflix. It has remained on Netflix’s Top 10 list for the last two months, and it is wildly popular in more than 90 countries! With only nine episodes in its first season, binge watching is a breeze for viewers. To those viewers who have completed the entire series already, there is no need to fear! Below are four South Korean dramas similar to Squid Game to watch next:
In one of their first major moves after Entertainment One’s $4 billion acquisition by toy maker Hasbro was completed in early 2020, Entertainment One’s President and CEO Darren Throop and President of Film and Television Steve Bertram set out to find a Head of Television. They brought in former HBO President of Programming Michael Lombardo, initially as a consultant. Since he was named President of Global Television in June 2020, Lombardo has led a ramp-up of TV projects based on Hasbro properties as well as original ideas. Of the Hasbro IP, a big priority for the company is to develop...
Blink Studios, backed by Endeavor Content, has hired former Netflix and Will Packer Media exec Carolyn Newman as executive vp of global scripted, while Virginia Rankin has been named executive producer.
The indie studio recently launched by CEO John Morayniss and other former eOne execs has set Los Angeles-based Newman to focus on developing scripted content. While at the Night School producer Will Packer Media, Newman was head of scripted TV and production, and before that was director of original series for Netflix where her credits included Clickbait, The Serpent, Echoes, Partner Track, Anatomy of a Scandal and Feel Good.
Newman also...
Netflix has revealed plans to acquire Scanline VFX, whose work for the streaming service has included Cowboy Bebop and Stranger Things 3 and its upcoming fourth season.
The value of the deal, expected to close in early 2022, wasn’t disclosed.
Recent work from Scanline — which maintains bases in Vancouver, Montreal, Los Angeles, London, Munich, Stuttgart, and Seoul — includes contributions to Eternals, Shang-Chi, Godzilla vs. Kong and the upcoming films The Batman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Led by Oscar-nominated VFX pro Stephan Trojansky, Scanline is noted for its proprietary fluid rendering system Flowline (i.e. used for CG water), which received a Scientific and Technical Academy Award in 2008. More recently, it launched Eyeline Studios to get into virtual production services.
According to a Netflix blog post by vp of studio operations Amy Reinhard announcing the deal, the streaming service intends to invest in Scanline and Eyeline Studios’ infrastructure.
As to how this with be implemented, according to the blog post, Scanline will continue to operate as a standalone VFX business to support a range of clients, and similarly, Netflix plans to work with additional VFX vendors.
Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has opened up about the violent nature of his hit Netflix series. During a recent speech at the SBS D Forum in South Korea, per Yonhap News Agency, Hwang touched on the depiction of violence in the series, noting that he wanted to use that element to reflect the competitive nature of society and what happens when someone fails in that system.
Netflix subscribers around the world watched Squid Game for 1.6 billion total hours during its first four weeks, the company said Tuesday -- the latest stat in a series of head-spinning figures about the dark South Korean show's runaway popularity. To put that in context, 1.6 billion hours is the...
“Squid Game” pulled in a staggering 1.65 billion hours of viewing in 28 days following its Sept. 17 premiere, according to Netflix. That’s equivalent to more than 182,000 years in total. More from Variety. Nik Summerer on Lessons Learned Working With New Volume Technology on Netflix Show '1899'. The overall...
Squid Game and the recently released action comedy film Red Notice are among the top releases on Netflix’s new official most-watched list. Yesterday (November 16), the streaming giant rolled out its new website, which tracks its most viewed content on a new metric it calls “hours viewed”. The new website allows users to toggle between weekly Global Top 10 lists by films and series, with an English-language and non-English category for each format. Additionally, users can also view Top 10 lists by individual countries.
Netflix has published its first weekly top ten lists spanning series and films with Narcos: Mexico and Squid Game taking the top TV spots.
The streamer revealed at its third quarter financials that it was shaking up the way that it measures and releases ratings data, switching from reporting on the number of households that watch a series or film to reporting on hours viewed.
Today, Netflix firmed up exactly what that will look like with Pablo Perez De Rosso, VP of content strategy, planning & analysis calling it an “important step forward” for the company.
The first tranche of data includes numbers...
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has released its first Korean-language original series “Dr. Brain” as the tech giant’s Apple TV+ service launched in South Korea. What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company’s Korean-language foray comes after rival Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) saw huge success with “Squid Game” — a series involving a “Hunger Games” like fatal competition.
The recent Netflix show “Squid Game” exploded in popularity and inspired some to recreate the games in real life, having people compete for money. However, because the show is a clear critique of capitalism, these recreations miss the point and are disrespectful to the original message. The show takes place...
