The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) on Sunday came out in support of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai and demanded a full and fair investigation into her allegations of sexual harassment against the country’s former vice premier Zhang Gaoli.“We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength in coming forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so injustices can be corrected,” the WTA said.On 2 November, Ms Peng, 35, took to a Chinese social media website to describe the assault, which later led to an on-and-off consensual relationship with Mr Zhang. Her post triggered a firestorm online...

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO