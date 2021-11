For the past 18 years, the family of a Jamestown man found dead on the front lawn of a south county home has been left with far more frustrating questions than answers. “Every day we think about him, trying to figure out what happened,” said Debra Spangler, whose 25-year-old son, John Caylor, was killed in October 2003 after attending a party. No arrest has been made, and with a person of interest in the homicide also deceased, there’s a chance none will ever be made.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO