ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Inquiry into foundation linked to Prince of Wales launched

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnfBo_0d0Xg2tl00
The Prince of Wales with Michael Fawcett, who resigned from the Prince’s Foundation last week.

The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into allegations that donations intended for the Prince of Wales’ Prince’s Foundation went instead to the Mahfouz Foundation.

The investigation – which the watchdog revealed was formally begun at the beginning of November, will examine dealings at the Mahfouz Foundation – which was founded by the Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

Michael Fawcett, one of Charles’s closest confidantes, resigned as chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation last week after claims he allegedly promised to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for Dr Bin Mahfouz, a donor to the prince’s charity.

The commission said of the Mahfouz Foundation: “The commission has been engaging with its trustees since September after media reports alleged that donations, intended for the Prince’s Foundation, went instead to the Mahfouz Foundation. Some of these funds were then subsequently transferred elsewhere.”

The Prince’s Foundation, which is registered as a charity in Scotland, is under investigation by the Scottish Charity regulator after allegations made in the Sunday Times in September. The Scottish watchdog said the investigation was to “better understand” the Prince’s Foundation’s use of funds.

The Mahfouz Foundation appears to have been set up in 2012, to “promote and advance the education of the public in the UK in the history, literature, language, institutions and culture of the Middle East”. There is little information on the foundation website which shows only shows simply a photo of Mahfouz.

Mahfouz, a 51-year-old businessman and philanthropist, is the son of one of Saudi Arabia’s richest men, Dr Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz. He has donated generously to Oxbridge colleges, as well as royal mansions and was given an honorary CBE by Prince Charles in a private ceremony in 2016.

According to the Sunday Times, the businessman’s aides began contacting the Prince of Wales in 2011 regarding a potential honour. Mahfouz had been advised that securing honorary roles and awards would aid his attempt to secure British citizenship or residency.

Leaked correspondence suggested that Fawcett had told Mahfouz that royal charities would be “happy and willing” to support his application for citizenship and help further upgrade the CBE to a knighthood.

A statutory inquiry is the most serious form of investigation undertaken by the charities watchdog. While opening such an inquiry is not an indication of wrongdoing, the commission emphasises they are not undertaken lightly, and normally follow extensive initial investigations.

It will look specifically at whether certain donations received by the Mahfouz Foundation were intended for the charity, and have been used in accordance with the donors’ intentions. It will assess whether the donations should be returned to the donor, or to another charity.

The Mahfouz Foundation’s Charity Commission filings show its annual income over the last five years has been just £10,000, meaning it is not subject to legal requirements to publish audited annual accounts.

The regulator has also identified concerns around the trustees’ governance and financial control of the charity. The Charity Commission lists just two individuals as trustees of the Foundation: Buseif-Hassan Lamlum and Craig Terence Nimmo.

In the event that wrongdoing is found, the Charity Commission has the power to ban trustees from charity boards, appoint the commission’s own trustees, or close the charity down. Inquiries can take months or even years.

The Mahfouz Foundation was approached for a response.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

It’s time the UK recognised assisted dying as a human right

A heartfelt thank-you to Charlotte Naughton for her immensely moving account of the final journey of her aunt, Ann Bruce (A trip to Switzerland in search of a good death: ‘All this instead of just doing it in Brighton’, 20 November). This resonates with many of us who have seen the long, slow decline of a loved one and would hope to avoid a similar fate and pain ourselves. It really is time for our parliamentarians, medical profession and lawyers to address this issue. As Ann’s story shows, the Dutch, Swiss and others demonstrate that the challenges are not insurmountable.
HEALTH
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen attends double christening for great-grandsons after health concerns

The Queen has attended a double royal christening following recent health concerns that saw her withdraw a number of official engagements earlier this month.A joint baptism, hosted by mothers Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, took place on Sunday evening at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.Eugenie’s son, August, was christened alongside Mike and Zara Tindall’s son, Lucas Philip.The party was made up of immediate members of the family and close friends. Other attendees include the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.It comes after days after the Queen was seen at her first official...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#British Citizenship#British Royal Family#Uk#The Charity Commission#The Mahfouz Foundation#Saudi#The Prince S Foundation#Scottish Charity#The Sunday Times
Channel 3000

A court battle is brewing over Prince Philip’s will

Here in the UK, a deep-seated debate on privacy is taking place after the Guardian newspaper announced it was taking legal action over the media’s exclusion from a hearing on Prince Philip’s will earlier this year. In September, Andrew McFarlane, president of the High Court’s Family Division, ruled that Philip’s...
U.K.
hngn.com

Prince Harry Reportedly Panics Over Queen Elizabeth's Health, Urges Lilibet To Meet the Monarch to Make Amends

When the Queen was sent to hospital, Prince Harry allegedly "panicked," since he plans to bring Lilibet to the UK for Christmas to see Her Majesty. The Duke of Sussex allegedly felt "helpless" after discovering the news hundreds of miles away in his LA home, and he's been "checking in nonstop" to make sure his grandmother is doing well, according to an unnamed source.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Prince Of Wales Will Never Surpass The Queen And Will Make Changes In The Monarchy

Prince Charles will never surpass Queen Elizabeth, considering his age when he takes over the throne. Prince Charles has been the heir apparent since he was 3 years old. Now, the Prince of Wales is already 73. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II has been the longest-reigning monarch and will celebrate her 70th anniversary as the head of the monarchy next year. According to a report, Prince Charles will never surpass his mother.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Saudi Arabia
mix929.com

Britain was unprepared for COVID-19, spending watchdog finds

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government was unprepared for a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, failed to learn from simulation exercises and was distracted by its departure from the European Union, the government’s spending watchdog said on Friday. More than 143,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Britain, sparking criticism...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Prince Charles's Close Confidant Quits as Charity Boss amid Inquiry

Prince Charles's closest confidant for decades has left his post as head of the royal's Prince's Foundation amid an ongoing inquiry into cash for official honors, PEOPLE has confirmed. Michael Fawcett has permanently stepped down from The Prince's Foundation, with a spokesperson for The Prince's Foundation saying in a statement...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Wales-specific Covid inquiry needed, says Chris Evans MP

A Wales-specific Covid public inquiry is needed as bereaved families have questions that need to be answered, a Labour MP has said. Chris Evans said as the NHS was devolved to Wales, the response to the pandemic was managed via Cardiff. The Islwyn MP said: "There has to be some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Prince of Wales and Prime Minister join crowd at Festival of Remembrance

This year’s event commemorated 100 years of the Royal British Legion. The Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister have joined a crowd of thousands to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflicts at the annual Festival of Remembrance. Alongside Charles in the royal box at...
WORLD
prweek.com

MHP Mischief and Kiyan Prince Foundation announce new partnership

The pro bono partnership means that MHP Mischief will develop the Kiyan Prince Foundation's brand strategy and creative campaigns, while providing media and partner relations support. The #LongLiveThePrince campaign – which added a playable likeness of murdered Queens Park Rangers Under-16s football player Kiyan Prince to the full QPR squad...
FIFA
The Independent

‘Exasperated’ Johnson orders Whitehall review into migrant crisis as Macron says UK ‘playing with our nerves’

The prime minister has asked his MPs for their support in doing more to reduce the number of Channel crossings, according to a report.Boris Johnson – said to be “exasperated” by the issue – has reportedly ordered a cross-Whitehall review into the migrant crisis and drafted in Stephen Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to oversee government attempts to find viable policies to stem figures.More than 23,000 people have entered the UK via small boats this year, almost three times the total of around 8,500 last year.Mr Johnson told front and backbench Tory MPs the issue was a...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Priti Patel launches public inquiry into Novichok death of Dawn Sturgess in Salisbury

A public inquiry has been launched following the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was unwittingly poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok, Priti Patel has announced. The Home Secretary granted permission for the 44-year-old's inquest to be converted into a public inquiry to better examine any possible Russian involvement, after the coroner warned an inquest could not find any civil or criminal liability.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy