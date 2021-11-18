ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Alibaba, JD.com, Cisco, Nvidia and more

By Peter Schacknow, @peterschack
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacy's (M) – Macy's surged 8% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, and raised its full-year outlook. Macy's earned an adjusted $1.23 per share for the quarter, well above the 31-cent consensus estimate, and the raised forecast is easing concern about holiday season inventory...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stock futures rise as market enters holiday-shortened week

Stock futures rose in early trading Monday ahead of the holiday-shortened week, a historically strong period for Wall Street. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 83 points but came off their highs of the morning after Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that tighter restrictions would be put in place for the unvaccinated. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also both traded in positive territory.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L Brands#Petco#Chinese#Cisco Systems#Csco
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts are confident in the long-term outlook for these stocks

Earnings season is drawing to a close, and companies have offered investors and analysts insight into their plans for growth in the coming quarters. For a number of firms, this has been an opportunity to showcase how they're adapting to new realities, be it the growing popularity of electric vehicles or the unrelenting demand for semiconductor chips.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Alibaba
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Loves These 3 Growth Stocks -- Should You?

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a perennial Wall Street favorite that is still growing. Shopify is a go-to solution for companies setting up their e-commerce sites. Online fashion site Revolve has succeeded in appealing to younger shoppers. One of the core tenets of investing that people need to understand before they...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why JD.com Stock Was Gaining Today

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) were climbing for the second day in a row as analysts responded positively to the company's third-quarter earnings report yesterday, which sent the stock up 6% Thursday. Today, the stock gained another 3.9%. So what. Several analysts raised their price target on the stock this morning...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: UWM Holdings Corp

In this momentum-driven market, news can make you or break you. With respect to UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC), a change of heart by the company has whipsawed shareholders something fierce over the past few days. The treacherous price instigated by the companies actions makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Moderna, Robinhood, Boeing and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. United Airlines, Boeing — Shares of travel-related stocks dipped after Austria announced earlier in the day that it would reenter a full national lockdown due to a spike in Covid cases. United Airlines fell 2.8% while American dipped 0.6%. Boeing fell 5.8%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Alibaba Vs. JD.com: Who's Winning The Chinese E-Commerce Battle?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported Thursday its heaviest quarterly profit decline in five years and issued a muted forecast. What's Behind Alibaba's Performance? Alibaba's dismal performance is partly attributable to the intensifying rivalry in the Chinese e-commerce market, as the players battle for dwindling consumer spending amid a softer macroeconomic environment.
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

3 Most-Shorted Stocks Making Moves and What to Make of Them

In a mixed bag of performance on Wall Street this week, the market’s top of the heap, most-shorted stocks are making similar, but more powerful price statements. Today, let’s examine some of the drivers off and on the price chart of these vilified companies, then determine which of the bulls and bears are overreacting and which are onto something more significant going forward.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why's the Dow Down While the S&P and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs?

Markets were divided on Friday. The Dow fell sharply, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq moved toward new record highs. Both structural and fundamental factors explain the divergence. The stock market was sharply mixed on Friday, with investors getting two very different pictures of what's happening in the market....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.61% to $2,978.53 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.77 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy