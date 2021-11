The government’s Integrated Rail Plan, published on Thursday, is in fact neither integrated nor a plan. If it had truly contained an integrated approach, it would have addressed national rail needs as a whole. It would have confirmed Boris Johnson’s election promise to build both the north-south HS2 line in full and the west-east Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR). It would then have committed to upgrading the remaining rail network to provide fast and regular urban connections and commuter services, especially in the north. It would also have contained a proper strategy for enticing goods services back on to rail and away from the roads.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO