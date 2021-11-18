ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Down 4.57% in Premarket Trading

investorsobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucid Group Inc (LCID) is down -4.57%% today. LCID stock closed at $52.55 and is down -$2.40 during pre-market trading. Pre-market tends to be more volatile due to significantly lower volume as most investors only trade between standard trading hours. LCID has...

www.investorsobserver.com

InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on November 23. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $1.14, and the stock is up 36.4% on the year. Technical Analysis.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Gap Inc (GPS) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

Gap Inc (GPS) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers after the market close on November 23. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.22, and the stock is up 19.2% on the year. Technical Analysis. GPS was...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.61% to $2,978.53 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.77 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers after the market close on November 23. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.79, and the stock is up 89.0% on the year. Technical Analysis. DELL...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Stocks End Week Mixed As Retailers Report Earnings

Stocks were mixed this week, as earnings and guidance from companies showed inconsistent results and forecasts. Economic data also came in on either side of consensus estimates. Consumer Discretionary (+3.93%) and Tech (+2.79%) companies were the biggest winners this week, while Energy (-1.62%), Financials (-1.54%), and Materials (-1.15%) companies made...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Deere & Company (DE) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

Deere & Company (DE) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on November 24. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.24, and the stock is up 28.6% on the year. Technical Analysis. DE...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Red Ahead of Close Thursday

Financial stocks continued to lose ground Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) both off 0.4% shortly before the close. The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index fell 0.5% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) slipped 0.1%. Bitcoin was 3.8% lower...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Tech and Cyclical Stocks Lead 52-Week Highs; Market Mixed Thursday

During trading Thursday, 119 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 175 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 0.26% so far today while the Dow is down 0.11%, the Nasdaq is up 0.28%, and the Russell 2000 is down 0.59%. Stocks are mixed Thursday...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edging Off Intra-Day Lows Late in Thursday Trading

Energy stocks were ending moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 3.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.6%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Up 2.63% in Premarket Trading

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) is up 2.63% today. AGTC stock closed at $2.66 and is up $0.07 during pre-market trading. Pre-market tends to be more volatile due to significantly lower volume as most investors only trade between standard trading hours. AGTC has a roughly average overall score of 50 meaning the stock holds a better value than 50% of stocks at its current price. InvestorsObserver's overall ranking system is a comprehensive evaluation and considers both technical and fundamental factors when evaluating a stock. The overall score is a great starting point for investors that are beginning to evaluate a stock. AGTC gets a average Short-Term Technical score of 60 from InvestorsObserver's proprietary ranking system. This means that the stock's trading pattern over the last month have been neutral. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp currently has the 136th highest Short-Term Technical score in the Biotechnology industry. The Short-Term Technical score evaluates a stock's trading pattern over the past month and is most useful to short-term stock and option traders. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp's Overall and Short-Term Technical score paint a mixed picture for AGTC's recent trading patterns and forecasted price. Click Here To Get The Full Report on Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC)
STOCKS

