Focus Features shares a teaser for the upcoming film ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

mix93.com
 4 days ago

Focus Features shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming new film Downton Abbey: A New Era, featuring Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess...

www.mix93.com

tvinsider.com

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’: Fans Spot Key Character Is Missing From Trailer (VIDEO)

The first trailer is here for Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the series’ 2019 big-screen debut, but one character is suspiciously absent, and fans have noticed. Focus Features released the teaser on Wednesday, November 10, and it sees the Crawleys up to their usual lavish hijinxes, with Hugh Bonneville‘s Robert and Laura Carmichael‘s Edith spotted amongst the ensemble. However, as some viewers pointed out, there is no sign of Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary’s (Michelle Dockery) husband, Henry Talbot.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Downton Abbey: A New Era's First Trailer Is Coming Soon, And Another Wedding Is Afoot

To some, the first trailer for a film like Downton Abbey: A New Era is akin to something like seeing the next Avengers movie advertised. With the ITV drama making quite a splash with its first cinematic outing, creator Julian Fellowes’ series went from an unknown future at the movies to a tremendously teased return. This weekend will only kick off more speculation and excitement, as the first teaser trailer will be released exclusively to theaters. And another wedding is afoot on the grounds of Downton.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’: Teaser Preview & First-Look Photos; Trailer To Screen With ‘Belfast’ In Theaters This Weekend

The teaser trailer for Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era has been set to run exclusively in theaters on fellow Focus title Belfast this weekend. Above is a preview of the teaser while below are first-look photos from the sequel to 2019’s global hit. Downton Abbey: A New Era is due to open globally starting March 18, 2022. Teaser footage was originally screened for CinemaCon attendees back in August, reuniting us with the Crawley family and the Downton staff as preparations for an overseas journey are underway — and a wedding is afoot. Today’s preview above offers snippets of that same...
TENNIS
TVLine

Downton Abbey: A New Era: Watch the Crawleys Return in First Footage From Big-Screen Sequel, Coming in 2022

Who’s up for a spot of tennis with the Crawleys? Focus Features on Wednesday released an official first look at Downton Abbey: A New Era, the highly anticipated follow-up to the series’ 2019 big-screen debut — and it’s just as elegant as you’re imagining. Returning for Downton Abbey‘s second movie are original cast members Hugh Bonneville (Robert), Laura Carmichael (Edith), Jim Carter (Carson), Brendan Coyle (Bates), Michelle Dockery (Mary), Kevin Doyle (Molesley), Joanne Froggatt (Anna), Matthew Goode (Henry), Harry Hadden-Paton (Bertie), Robert James-Collier (Thomas), Allen Leech (Branson), Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hudges), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora), Sophie McShera (Daisy), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore),...
TENNIS
E! News

See the Crawleys Head to France in New Downton Abbey Sequel Film Trailer

Looks like the Crawleys have finally learned what a weekend is. On Monday, Nov. 15, Focus Features released a new trailer for the Downton Abbey sequel film, aptly titled Downton Abbey: A New Era. And it seems the latest chapter of the Crawley family includes a little getaway to the South of France after the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) reveals she's inherited a villa there.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey has released teaser trailer for sequel – and it looks amazing

Downton Abbey has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming film sequel – and it looks amazing. Sharing the shortened video to the official Instagram accounts, it was revealed that the full version of the teaser would premiere this weekend in theatres. The caption read: "The teaser trailer for #DowntonAbbey:...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Focus Features#Downton Abbey#A New Era#French#British
E! News

Return to Downton Abbey With a First Look at the Sequel Film

Dust off your finest gloves, because it's time to return to Downton Abbey. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Focus Features released the first trailer and first-look photos for the upcoming Downton Abbey: A New Era film, which premieres in March 2022. We have a feeling fans of the original series will be delighted by the sequel film, as the footage and photos tease a Downton wedding. (But more on that later on.)
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Trailer: A New Mansion.. and a New Secret (VIDEO)

A wedding, ex-lovers, and a French getaway: What could go wrong?. Just one week after the teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the 2019 Downton Abbey big screen debut, premiered, fans received another surprise sneak peek at the “grandest year” with the Crawleys on November 15.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Do Not Fear!! We're Not Done With Downton Yet! 'Downton Abbey 2: A New Era' Starring Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville Has Just Released It's Official Trailer!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians may be on it's final season, but there's no limit on keeping up with the Crawleys. The historical fiction sensation Downton Abbey has officially released their trailer for Downton Abbey 2: A New Era. The show will bring back all of your favorite cast members including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, and many others. This orderly drama is sure to have us clutching our tea cups and sitting at the edge of our seats.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Video: Official Trailer For The New Downton Abbey Movie Called A New Era

When I think of Downton Abbey, I can’t help but think about my friend Missy. It was on a girls trip she hosted that my friends and I discovered this series. We were at the beach and it rained all weekend so we were trying to find something on television. We were hooked and I think we watched it for twelves hours straight.
MOVIES
