ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA vs. USC Week 12: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4uWj_0d0Xeuxy00

The Bruins and Trojans will face off at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday with bragging rights and SoCal supremacy hanging in the balance.

The Bruins will get back on the field against the Trojans this weekend with a lot more than a tally in the win column at stake.

WHO: UCLA vs. USC

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 20

TIME: 1 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX – Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), Bruce Feldman (sideline reporter)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 570/1150, XM Ch. 392, SXM App 982 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -4.5 (-105), USC +4.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-200), USC (+155)*

OVER/UNDER: O 65.5 (-118), U 65.5 (-110)*

UCLA did not appear in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll or College Football Playoff top 25 this week following its win over Colorado. USC has not earned a vote in any poll since losing to Stanford and firing coach Clay Helton back in Week 2.

The Bruins have opened their season 6-4, covering the spread in all six of their wins and failing to cover in each of their losses. On the road, UCLA is 3-1, but lost its last game away from the Rose Bowl versus Utah on Oct. 30.

USC is 4-5 so far in 2021, most recently losing to Arizona State, since its game against Cal was postponed to Dec. 4. The Trojans are 3-6 against the spread on the season.

Two of UCLA's 10 contests this year has resulted in 66 or more combined points, but six have reached 64. USC, on the other hand, has seen their games exceed that mark four times in nine opportunities, but only once in its last three games.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who held the No. 1 passer rating in the Pac-12 for the majority of the first half of the season, is now No. 3 among qualified players at 144.6. Thompson-Robinson injured his right thumb in the fourth quarter against Oregon on Oct. 23 and missed the following game against Utah, only to return at full strength against Colorado coming off the bye week.

Running back Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown rank No. 3 and No. 8 in the conference in rushing yards. Both ball-carriers rank in the top 10 in the Pac-12 for yards per attempt and rushing touchdowns as well.

Receiver Kyle Philips is third the Pac-12 in touchdown catches with six and ranks fourth in yards and fifth in catches. Tight end Greg Dulcich is also in the top 10 in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

The only Bruins on the conference leaderboards on the defensive side of the ball are striker Qwuantrezz Knight, who is tied for No. 8 with 39 solo tackles, and edge rusher Mitchell Agude, who is also towards the top in the nation in forced fumbles with four.

UCLA averages 33.4 points per game while allowing 27.4.

USC is averaging 29.6 points per game, ranking No. 59 in the country. Its defense, which is allowing 28.9 points per game, ranks just No. 85.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart will be making his first career start after splitting time with third-year Kedon Slovis, who leads the Pac-12 in completions despite missing time with injuries. Dart owns the better passer rating of the two at 139.8, and he's thrown for 759 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in his three relief appearances this fall.

Running back Keaontay Ingram is the lead man out of the backfield averaging 103.3 scrimmage yards per game with five total touchdowns. Ingram is a top-five target in the passing game as well, but he notably ranks No. 7 in the conference at 5.9 yards per carry.

Receiver Drake London's season-ending injury against Arizona on Oct. 23 meant USC was going to have to mix things up through the air, as he had 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns off of 88 receptions through seven-and-a-half games. Tahj Washington and Gary Bryant Jr. have stepped up in his absence, and the pair has combined for 836 yards and six touchdowns on 71 catches this year.

USC linebacker Kana'i Mauga is tied with Colorado linebacker Nate Landman for No. 4 in the Pac-12 with 45 solo tackles. Defensive lineman Drake Jackson just narrowly misses out on the conference's top 10 with his team-leading 7.0 tackles for loss, but his 5.0 sacks are enough to tie him for No. 4 out west.

USC owns the all-time head-to-head series with UCLA 49-32-7, winning five of the last six. The Bruins' last win on the Trojans' home turf came in 2013, and they are 1-11 in that situation since 1999.

Most recently, UCLA lost to USC 43-38 at the Rose Bowl in 2020, a loss that prevented the Bruins from locking in a winning season and making a bowl for the first time under coach Chip Kelly. They've already cleared one of those obstacles this fall, and now need one more victory to secure a season over .500 for the first time since 2015. The Trojans have four of such campaigns in that span.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Oregon State
City
Stanford, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ricky Williams’ net worth in 2021

Ricky Williams was a running back for 11 years in the NFL and one year in the Canadian Football League. His illustrious college career helped him in his quest to be a professional football player. Now, let’s take a look at Ricky Williams’ net worth in 2021. Ricky Williams’ Net...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Landman
Person
Josh Lewin
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Brock Huard
Person
Zach Charbonnet
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#American Football#Usc Week#Socal#Fox#Sxm#Ucla 4 5#Pac 12
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
crescentcitysports.com

Former NFL head coach with Louisiana ties might be answer for LSU

The LSU football head coaching search has dominated sports conversation recently. Everyone has an opinion and some have an “inside source.” Lots of names have been bantered about, but one surprise is that not many coaches with an NFL background have popped up as a real prospect. Bill O’Brien, the...
NFL
The Spun

Nebraska Wideout Has Crushing Quote Following Loss

Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers. They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
43
Followers
188
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy