ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US asks Asia's largest economies to consider releasing oil reserves: report

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07j1Dl_0d0Xee5a00

The U.S. has asked Asia’s largest economies to consider releasing oil reserves to combat rising energy prices, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources.

The sources told Reuters that talks are happening specifically with China, India, Japan and South Korea.

One source reportedly said that 20 million to 30 million barrels of the oil held in reserves would need to be released in order to have an impact on the U.S. market.

The U.S. and other countries have not struck a deal or finalized any details of how a coordinated release would work, several sources told the news service.

President Biden has discussed a coordinated effort to release crude stockpiles with aides in recent weeks in an effort to lower energy prices, Reuters noted.

Japan and South Korea both reportedly confirmed the U.S. has requested that the countries work together to deal with rising oil prices.

However, a Japanese industry ministry official would not confirm the request for a coordinated release of oil reserves. Under Japanese law, the government can’t use reserves to try to lower prices, according to Reuters.

South Korea did confirm the request to coordinate a release to lower prices, but an official said that Seoul cannot release oil reserves due to prices.

"We are thoroughly reviewing the U.S. request, however, we do not release oil reserve because of rising oil prices. We could release oil reserve in case of supply imbalance, but not to respond to rising oil prices," the official told Reuters.

China’s state reserve bureau would not give a comment but said it is working to release crude oil reserves.

The move sends a message to OPEC, according to Reuters, which has repeatedly ignored U.S. requests to increase production.

"We're talking about the symbolism of the largest consumers of the world sending a message to OPEC that 'you've got to change your behavior,'" one of the sources told the news service.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Comments / 8

Thomas Abramczyk
4d ago

build the keystone and be independent of our own oil.. stop buying from the countries that hate us and want us all dead.. stop being dependant on OPEC..

Reply
5
TheSouthernYank
3d ago

Saudi Arabia was trying to manipulate the price of oil under Trump they couldn't do it we produced more oil and put it on the world stage now we're begging countries🙄 what the living F😠

Reply
4
Related
Seattle Times

Secretive Chinese committee draws up list to replace U.S. tech

China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Formed in 2016 to advise the government, the Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

Big Oil is finally exercising restraint and Biden is pissed

This week, the Najah's Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn't your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah's. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 - a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Crude oil price outlook as Japan considers strategic plan

Crude oil price is trading below $80, which has been a steady support level for over a month. An execution of the US and Japan's plan may increase supply thus lowering prices. The new COVID-19 wave in Europe is dampening the demand outlook. Crude oil price is trading below the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Reserves#Oil Industry#U S Oil Production#Reuters#Japanese#State Reserve Bureau
dallassun.com

Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

WTI dips below 76 as Japan considers releasing reserves

Oil price extends its near term corrective decline in Asian session, with WTI dipping to 75.63. The move came as Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he is considering releasing oil from its reserves, in response to US request to quell high energy prices. He told reporters, “we want to draw a conclusion after thoroughly considering the situation each country faces and what Japan can do.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
CNN

China may have to juice its economy soon as 'stagflation' risk rises

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — A Chinese central official has warned that stagflation could weigh on an already struggling economy next year. It's the latest sign that the government may be thinking about taking some aggressive steps to address slowing growth, including its first lending rate cut since early 2020.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

Russian fleet en route to US to help battle fuel crisis

The US is reportedly getting ready to receive a bulk shipment of diesel fromenergy-rich Russia as Washington strives to cool down the fuel's retail price, which has recently hit its highest level since 2014. Some two million barrels of Russian diesel carried by four tankers are currently heading to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
milwaukeesun.com

Experts: China May Attempt to Use North Korea to Counter US

WASHINGTON - Experts believe Beijing may come to see North Korea as leverage for challenging Washington's position on multiple issues, including the U.S. goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 'In light of the great power competition, China sees North Korea as leverage more than ever,' said Yun Sun, director of...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Blocking Cambo oil field would risk leaving UK at mercy of global shortages

Blocking long-planned energy projects like the controversial Cambo oil field would risk leaving the UK at the mercy of global energy shortages, industry experts have warned.OGUK, the trade body which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, has said that if new projects are not approved the country would become increasingly reliant on foreign supplies, and warned that this could leave people exposed to global energy shortages and soaring prices.Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, said: “If we cut our own supplies of gas and oil faster than we can reduce demand then we will have to import more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bizmagsb.com

Kennedy urges Biden admin to take action against Mexico’s targeting of American energy companies

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Energy and Water Subcommittee, today wrote to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm urging her to address Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s (AMLO) shutting down of American fuel storage facilities in Mexico. Mexico is the largest export market for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

391K+
Followers
46K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy