ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Daily briefing: On stud defenders, the ‘Big Game’ and college football’s big foot

By Ivan Maisel about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvdcB_0d0XebRP00
Georgia NT Jordan Davis is one of three Nagurski Trophy finalists. (Steven Limentani/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3:

3 deserving Nagurski Trophy finalists

I can’t remember a year when you could make a compelling case for all three Nagurski Trophy finalists the way you can in 2021. The Football Writers Association, which awards the Nagurski to the best defensive player in the nation, named linemen Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and Jordan Davis of Georgia, both of whom change the scope of an offense by the attention they demand, and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama. All he does is lead the nation with 12.5 sacks, 9.5 of which have come in the Crimson Tide’s past four games. If the argument over which player is the best carries into NFL draft season, it will go on without Anderson. The most impressive stat of all is that he is only in his second season of college football.

A not-so-big ‘Big Game’

Stanford and Cal play the 124th Big Game on Saturday, and the great relief is that one of these forlorn teams will win. Stanford (3-7) and Cal (3-6) haven’t had these few combined victories when they’ve played a Big Game (excluding the truncated 2020 season) since 2001. The Cardinal’s woes are easily explained by injuries (the Cardinal has been outscored 111-28 in the three games that quarterback Tanner McKee did not start) and a running game that never materialized. The Bears aren’t so easy to dissect. Five of Cal’s six losses have been by seven or fewer points, including a 24-17 loss to No. 3 Oregon in which the Bears led in the fourth quarter. McKee is playing Saturday, and a win will save the Cardinal from having the worst of David Shaw’s 11 seasons.

Just call him Matt ‘Thunderfoot’ Araiza

Before the season ends, do your best to watch San Diego State punter Matt Araiza. He is doing precedent-shattering work for the No. 19 Aztecs (9-1). Araiza is averaging 52.3 yards per punt, more than a yard better than the FBS season record of 51.0 set by Braden Mann of Texas A&M in 2018. Araiza has averaged at least 48 yards per punt in every game but one; against Fresno State, Araiza averaged 38.8 yards per kick, but he dropped five of his six punts inside the 20. In fact, he has placed nearly half his punts this season (29 of 61) inside the 20. He is a big reason the Aztecs are in the top 10 in every major NCAA defensive category. Thanks to Araiza, San Diego State is winning the field-position game.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Big Foot#American Football#The Big Game#Daily Briefing#Nagurski#Stanford#Cal#Cardinal#Aztecs#Fbs
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida coaching situation

The uncertain future of Dan Mullen’s Florida football coaching tenure has all of Gator Nation talking. On Friday, Steve Spurrier volunteered his take on Mullen’s future with the program. Spurrier joined Terry Norvelle on “College Sports Today” Friday. While discussing the upcoming Florida-Mizzou game, the Head Ball Coach brought up...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy