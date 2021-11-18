ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

2 men from Great Britain hit by car, 1 killed in Troy on Wednesday night

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nmobh_0d0XeDS500

One person from Great Britain was killed and another was injured after being hit by a car at a busy intersection in Troy on Wednesday night.

According to police, it happened on Livernois near Big Beaver around 8:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 43-year-old Troy woman was going south on Livernois as it entered Big Beaver when the victims were hit. Both men were taken to the hospital, where the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead. The 51-year-old man was last known to be in stable condition.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Troy, MI
Troy, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Drugs#Police#Accident#Big Beaver
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy