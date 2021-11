The Michigan State Police has joined in the search for two children reported as kidnapped in Kentucky and Tennessee. According to a news release, Michigan State Police is assisting law enforcement agencies in Tennessee and Kentucky in finding 16-year-old Amber Clare and 3-year-old Noah Clare. The release said the children were abducted by a family member, 32-year-old Jacob Clare of Beaver Dam, KY, and possibly on the way to or in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs.

