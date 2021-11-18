ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I visited a museum dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo, and was shocked by the sheer volume of trophies and awards he has won

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZxrs_0d0XdQe500
Cristiano Ronaldo’s museum is mightily impressive. Insider/Barnaby Lane
  • I cover Cristiano Ronaldo's career for a living, and recently took a trip to his home island, Madeira.
  • While there I visited Ronaldo's museum, dedicated to his myriad achievements in soccer.
  • I was shocked at quite how many trophies and awards the Portuguese star has won in his career.

There are many things that are impressive about Cristiano Ronaldo.

His unparalleled career goal tally; his unmatchable sense of timing on the big occasion; and his unquestionable desire to remain in peak physical condition are among them.

Also impressive is the Manchester United forward's vast trophy collection. In 20 years as a professional soccer player, Ronaldo has scooped no less than 32 team trophies and almost countless individual prizes.

All of them, as well as various other interesting trinkets from his career, are on display at his very own museum, which lays on the harbor side of Funchal, Madeira — the town in which he was born and raised.

In early November I visited the museum — and stayed at the attached Cristiano Ronaldo-themed hotel — and was completely taken aback by just how much the Portuguese superstar has won.

Located on Praça do Mar, a square that stretches across the main port in Madeira's capital, Funchal, the CR7 Museu is easy to spot.

Right outside its entrance stands a bronze statue of the man himself, which is usually surrounded by a hoard of selfie-hunting tourists.

The statue's plaque reads: "Cristiano Ronaldo. Best Player In The World."

While the debate about who is superior between Ronaldo and his great rival Lionel Messi is a tough one, on Madeira you'd be foolish to say anything other than Cristiano.

Originally built on Madeira's Rua Imperatriz Dona Amélia, the museum was the brainchild of Ronaldo's brother, Hugo, who wanted a place to keep all of his superstar sibling's trophies in one place.

Shortly after Ronaldo and Portugal had won the European Championship in 2016, it was relocated to a new, larger location on Praça do Mar — below Ronaldo's Pestana CR7 hotel.

The square was subsequently renamed Praça CR7.

Among the 200 plus trophies on display for visitors to see at the museum are all five of Ronaldo's Champions League trophies, four of which he won with Real Madrid, and one with Manchester United.

You can also see his Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A titles from his time with United, Real, and Juventus.

That's according to the museum's director, Nuno Mendes, who says the Henri Delaunay Cup replica is the Manchester United star's most treasured trophy.

"It's all here, but the most important trophy for Ronaldo is the European Cup that Portugal won in 2016," Mendes told Insider.

"For Ronaldo, it's the most valuable trophy."

Portugal produced an upset win in 2016, beating the heavily favored home nation France in extra time in Paris, thanks to a goal from journeyman striker Eder.

The most prominent of Ronaldo's individual prizes on display are his most famous, his five Ballons d'Or, which are scattered evenly around the museum.

The most prestigious individual prize in men's soccer, each one is made of two hemispheres of brass welded together, filled with tar and coated in five kilograms of 18 carat gold.

Though said to be worth just $3,500 in cash value, they are truly priceless.

On top of the hoards of silver and gold, there were some other extremely interesting items to examine.

These included photos of Ronaldo from his time at boyhood club CF Andorinha, letters from adoring fans all over the world, and numerous match shirts from throughout his career.

Perhaps most notable is a Real Madrid jersey printed with "Ronaldo 324 Histórico" on the front to mark the moment he became the club's all-time top scorer.

This author's favorite piece of Ronaldo memorabilia was his captain's armband from Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph. The United star had written the scorelines of each game throughout the tournament on the armband, charting Portugal's journey all the way to victory in the final.

Stood right in the middle of the museum's floor, the sculpture, made entirely of Swiss chocolate, stands at 1.87 meters-tall, weighs 120 kilograms, and took the chocolatier, Jorge Cardoso, around 200 hours to make.

"It's edible, but you cannot eat it," Mendes told me as I looked inquisitively at Ronaldo's cocoa soccer boots.

"Some people ask to try it, but it's not possible."

What's most impressive, however, is just the sheer volume of silverware.

The sheer amount and range of trophies and awards on show was a stark reminder that Ronaldo – regardless of how you may compare him to his great adversary Messi – is one of the most talented and successful soccer players of all-time.

Though some may say having a museum dedicated solely to yourself is egotistical, the appetite for the CR7 Museu is clear.

"So far, we have received more than 400,000 visitors," Mendes said.

"Sometimes I ask people why they chose to come to Madeira, and some of them say they chose it because they wanted to see the land of the best in the world."

