ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Ex-coal mine officials cleared in fraud trial

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1NH7_0d0XdNF800

A federal jury has cleared four former coal company officials who were accused of skirting dust rules in two underground Kentucky mines.

The jury in U.S. District Court in Louisville deliberated Wednesday for about two hours before returning not guilty verdicts. The trial was a rare attempt to prosecute coal company officials on criminal charges.

Federal prosecutors had alleged that the men ordered subordinates to tamper with dust collection equipment at two Armstrong Coal mines in order to stay in compliance with federal regulations.

But defense attorneys said prosecutors lacked evidence that the men had taken part in a conspiracy to cheat the rules.

Kent Wicker, a Louisville attorney, said there “was never a scrap of evidence” that his client, Glendal “Buddy” Hardison, was guilty.

“We were gratified the jury understood,” Wicker said.

Hardison, the highest ranking company official of the four, was in charge of all of Armstrong’s western Kentucky mines. The coal company went bankrupt in 2017.

Jason Grover, a trial litigator with the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, declined to comment after the verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Eight people were originally charged in the case in 2018 and Hardison was added to the case in 2019. Five reached plea agreements with prosecutors to avoid felony charges.

Attorneys for the four men argued throughout the trial that the men took no part in rigging dust pumps and didn’t explicitly order anyone to break the rules.

“In this case I knew my client was not guilty,” said Marc S. Murphy, an attorney for Charley Barber, a former superintendent at one of the Armstrong mines. “This case shouldn’t have been prosecuted.”

The federal dust rules exist to protect mine workers from inhaling too much dusty air, which can contribute to an incurable and fatal disease called pneumoconiosis, or black lung. That disease has killed tens of thousands of coal miners.

The nation’s former mine safety chief, Dave Zatezalo, said in a statement about the Armstrong Coal indictments in 2018 that compliance with dust safety rules “is crucial to protecting miners against respiratory illness.”

But a judge’s order in 2019 barred prosecutors from discussing the connection between coal dust in mines and black lung disease at the trial. U.S. District Judge Joseph McKinley ruled that “language specifically mentioning black lung and the disease process is not relevant and serves no purpose other than to inflame the jury.” McKinley had said evidence of black lung risks could be brought up at sentencing if the men were convicted.

The alleged incidents occurred at Armstrong’s Kronos and Parkway mines between 2013 and 2015, prosecutors said. A group of mine workers had complained about dusty conditions at the mines and met with a lawyer, which set the case in motion. At least two of the former workers have been diagnosed with black lung disease.

The trial was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic and later moved from Owensboro to Louisville A new judge also was assigned, U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton, a Paducah native.

Along with Hardison and Barber, former safety director Brian Keith Casebier and Dwight Fulkerson, a former section foreman, were also acquitted of the conspiracy charges Wednesday.

The prosecution of the ex-Armstrong Coal officials was similar to a case brought against former West Virginia coal executive Don Blankenship in the wake of a 2010 coal mine explosion that killed 29 miners. Blankenship was convicted of a misdemeanor in 2015 and sentenced to a year in prison. He was not accused of direct responsibility for the deadly blast at Upper Big Branch mine, but prosecutors were able to prove that he had conspired to skirt mine safety rules.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia pharmacist serving fraud sentence now accused of murder

A West Virginia pharmacist already serving a federal prison sentence in a fraud case has been indicted on a state charge in her husband’s death. Raleigh County Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield says 40-year-old Natalie Cochran of Daniels was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on a first-degree murder charge. Cochran’s husband, Michael Cochran died in February […]
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville man pleads guilty to 10-to-life fentanyl crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Steubenville, Ohio, man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to a narcotics crime punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison. Llyod George Douglas, Jr., 39, admitted to conspiring to attempt to possess with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl. According to court […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Rep. McKinley believes clean energy is possible in West Virginia

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The impact of carbon emissions on the climate has brought up the idea of restricting fossil fuel energy production.  One West Virginia congressman believes we can have the best of both worlds. Is there a future for fossil fuels in West Virginia? McKinley says yes. He says clean carbon capture technology will make this possible.   […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
Louisville, KY
Industry
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Industry
State
West Virginia State
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Paducah, KY
WTRF- 7News

Tolls will increase on West Virginia turnpike in 2022

Officials say tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike will increase at the beginning of next year. Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Miller told a legislative committee that the rate for most passenger vehicles will rise by 5% on Jan. 1, going from $4 to $4.25. Miller said the E-Z […]
TRAFFIC
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine approves new congressional maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 258 Saturday, officially establishing a new congressional map after the 2020 census. The new map was introduced by Republicans Monday afternoon and passed through the state Senate Tuesday and the House Thursday. Opponents say the new map still shows signs of gerrymandering and gives Republicans […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Endangered elderly man missing from Washington County, PA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA (WTRF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Washington Barracks needs the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man who is endangered. Charles Williams is 89-years-old and has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen the morning of November 19 in the area of I-79 Northbound, mile marker 33, Southstrabane Twp., […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Blankenship
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia law enforcement legend honored in Marshall County ceremony

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — After nearly forty years of service, one local law enforcement officer was honored Wednesday for his many years of dedication to his hometown, Benwood, West Virginia. A lifelong Benwood resident, Frank Longwell became one of youngest police chiefs in the nation when he took office back in 1984. Family, friends and fellow officers were on hand as he received a legislative citation of appreciation from the state. Longwell […]
WTRF- 7News

Yearly overdose deaths top 100,000 following COVID lockdowns

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – For just about everyone—the last two years have been one uncertain step forward after another. But for many of us, that uncertainty has morphed into despair, and today the country is reckoning with that pain. For the first time, the number of yearly overdose deaths has grown to a six-figure total, […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mines#Sentencing#District Court#Armstrong Coal
WTRF- 7News

Man accused of stealing Ohio women’s hearts, then their money

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — He steals their heart, then steals their money. That’s what multiple women across Ohio and other states told police about the same man. NBC4 Investigates spoke with a woman in Upper Arlington who found she was not the only one to fall for the alleged romance scammer. She spoke on […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Sheriff’s looking for missing man

West Virginia Sheriff’s out of Mingo County are looking for a missing man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Maynard was last seen in the Baisden area at approximately 5:30 pm on 11-18-2021. If anyone has any information about his whereabouts please call 304-235-8551.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WTRF- 7News

Man charged after stabbing West Virginia EMS worker

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Texas man has been charged after stabbing a Monongalia County EMS worker while being transported for an unknown medical problem. On Nov. 16, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to Monongalia General Hospital in reference to a stabbing, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived, they made contact with […]
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania has new state holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf signed seven new bills into law, including one that has implications on District Attorneys across the state. House Bill 416, House Bill 1107, House Bill 1120, Senate Bill 248, Senate Bill 420, Senate Bill 550, and Senate Bill 725 were all signed Wednesday, Nov.17. Here’s what they are: […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio passes two gun rights bills in the House

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two controversial firearm bills were up for a vote Wednesday at the Ohio House of Representatives. Both bills have opponents questioning what these bills will do to the state’s gun violence problem, while supporters of House Bill 99 and House Bill 227 said law-abiding gun owners are not the problem. House Bill […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy