FC Barcelona have been handed a lifeline by Paris Saint Germain in their bid to sign Neymar next summer. The Brazilian who left Barcelona in 2017, in a record 222m move has been since linked to join the club back a number of times in the past couple of seasons. However, this time they could well have their wish as PSG are willing to let go of the forward in order to keep hold of another star forward Kylian Mbappe.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO