Why prosecutors get away with misconduct

By Columnist
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLara Bazelon would love to tell you all about the complaints she has filed against prosecutors for misconduct. The University of San Francisco law professor has filed eight complaints, mostly in California, but also in Georgia and Minnesota. In every case, an appeals court found significant misconduct that resulted in an...

‘Don’t Get Brazen With Me’: Judge Unleashes on Rittenhouse Prosecutor

The judge presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial unleashed on prosecutors on Wednesday, accusing them of a “grave constitutional violation” as they cross-examined the teenager. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger had been grilling Rittenhouse about his decision to remain silent after he shot two people and injured a third in Aug. 2020. Binger also appeared to be poised to question Rittenhouse, 18, about comments he’d allegedly made prior to Aug. 2020, about wanting to shoot people.
QAnon Shaman should get jail time to set example prosecutors

Federal prosecutors have requested a jail term of over four years for ?QAnon Shaman? Jacob Chansley, described as ?the public face of the Capitol riot.? They say they want the sentence to set an example to others. Clad in fur, facepaint, and Viking-style horns, Chansley is instantly recognizable from photos...
Do Prosecutors Get Special Treatment From Bar Disciplinary Agencies?

Prosecutors are the most powerful public officials in America and have the power to destroy people’s lives. But prosecutors are rarely sanctioned when they break the rules. In an extraordinary and unprecedented lawsuit, a group of law professors, along with a civil rights organization (Civil Rights Corps), has filed a Civil Rights action in New York federal court challenging under the First Amendment the constitutionality of an obscure New York state regulation (Judiciary Law §90(10)) that arguably requires disciplinary complaints against attorneys to be kept secret unless a public sanction has been imposed, or the Appellate Division for “good cause” authorizes disclosure, which almost never happens. This statute has long been the subject of debate in New York. Many experts claim that the statute prevents only the grievance committee from revealing the complaint and the grievance proceedings. Numerous past complaints, including the recent ones against Giuliani, have been publicized without retribution against those who filed it. In this case, New York City’s Corporation Counsel claims that the law professors acted unlawfully and swiftly sought to punish them for the public filings of disciplinary complaints against prosecutors who had engaged in misconduct.
Twelve dead at the hands of two sick and extremely violent young men

If I didn’t know the so-called Indian Creek killer, Fredrick Scott, was in jail waiting to go to trial, I’d have pegged him as the prime suspect in recent spate of six murders — two in KCK, two in St. Louis County and two in the city of St. Louis.
Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
Fetty Wap released on $660,000 bond after massive drug bust

Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on a $660,000 bond [USD $500,000] after being arrested for drug trafficking charges last week. The FBI has released photos of the drug stash that was found and seized during a bust just hours before the rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud Festival. The pictures show 1.5 million US dollars in cash, and huge bags of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
Dodgers foundation releases statement following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has released a statement following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In a statement released following the delivery of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation pledged to continue working for initiatives that will help the community in which it serves.
Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
Joe Biden told to 'apologise' to Kyle Rittenhouse for white supremacist label

Prominent Republicans have demanded that Joe Biden "publicly apologise" for suggesting the teenager acquitted of murdering two protesters in Wisconsin last year was a white supremacist. It came as Americans demonstrated across the US after Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, was cleared of all charges in a politically divisive case that has...
Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
