Civista Bank was named by American Banker as one of its Best Banks to Work for in 2021 for the ninth consecutive year. American Banker determines the Best Banks to Work For through a two-step process. The first step involves the evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices and demographics and in the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace, according to a news release.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO