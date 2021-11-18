A Thanksgiving Recipe From The Cooking Mom

Another pandemic Thanksgiving is almost here, and with it comes another abnormal year for those who prefer not to cook a turkey dinner at home. Many of downtown Portland’s previously bustling restaurants have closed permanently over the past 20 months, and at least one, Paley’s Place, will hold its final service that weekend. Others are preparing Thanksgiving dinners to-go, but no dine-in service. Below, find our running list of restaurants offering everything from takeout turkeys to sit-down feasts. Know of Thanksgiving dinner options that should be on this list? Email mrussell@oregonian.com and we’ll add it to the guide between now and Friday, Nov. 19.
