A Thanksgiving Recipe From The Cooking Mom

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurn thanksgiving flavors into a weeknight...

news4sanantonio.com

Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
FMX 94.5

These Thanksgiving Foods Are Bad For Your Dog

We are just weeks away from Thanksgiving but already people are preparing for the big holiday. With warnings that some Thanksgiving meal staples may be running short, some people are already stocking up. So, while Thanksgiving is on the mind it's worth mentioning one member of the family that really shouldn't be looking forward to the entire Thanksgiving meal, your dog.
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
princesspinkygirl.com

Cheesy Potato Casserole

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Finger lickin’ Cheesy Potato Casserole is a classic, comforting side dish that your family will love. It will be sure to please everyone’s taste buds with its creamy texture and cheesy goodness. This dish is also super easy to prepare thanks to the frozen hashbrowns potatoes and only 10-minutes prep time.
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
The Oregonian

Where to find Thanksgiving dinner in Portland

Another pandemic Thanksgiving is almost here, and with it comes another abnormal year for those who prefer not to cook a turkey dinner at home. Many of downtown Portland’s previously bustling restaurants have closed permanently over the past 20 months, and at least one, Paley’s Place, will hold its final service that weekend. Others are preparing Thanksgiving dinners to-go, but no dine-in service. Below, find our running list of restaurants offering everything from takeout turkeys to sit-down feasts. Know of Thanksgiving dinner options that should be on this list? Email mrussell@oregonian.com and we’ll add it to the guide between now and Friday, Nov. 19.
Mashed

Mexican Cornbread Casserole Recipe

What's for dinner tonight? Let's try a one-dish meal packed with all the yummiest ingredients you can find! Food enthusiast and recipe developer Hayley MacLean has crafted this mouthwatering Mexican cornbread casserole recipe, and it's sure to please the whole family. "This dish is a hit because it is full of flavor, is super simple to put together, and is super hearty and filling," MacLean explains of the dish. "One pan of this will feed the whole family with leftovers to spare." We totally second this. Anything to make dinner quick and tasty, we're here for it!
mediafeed.org

Smothered, cheesy, sour cream chicken is the perfect weeknight comfort food

If you’re looking for the perfect cheesy, comforting meal to come home to on a cold night, you’ve found it. This smothered cheesy sour cream chicken is just the kind of thing you need on a winter’s weeknight — namely because it’s easy to make, oh-so-tender and — did we mention — loaded with cheese?
CBS News

Recipe: Pan-Fried Collard Greens, from New York Times Cooking

Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Thalmus Hare and Priya Krishna's Pan-Fried Collard Greens. Collard greens are a mainstay of Liberian cuisine, brought to the country from the United States by formerly enslaved...
