Tips for Eye Strain

If there was one constant theme in Bianca’s life, it was constantly pushing herself to meet others’ expectations. She became an accountant because her grandfather told her that it was a good job. At work, Bianca (not her real name) also pushed herself to meet others’ ideals. “They paid me well enough to be able to get blood from a stone. I let my company suck me into that hole.” Years of working towards others’ ideals eventually took a toll on Bianca’s mental and physical health. “Management was ruthless,” she shared. “It got to a point where there was no work-life balance, I was coming home, working all night, yelling at my kids…the stress just seeped into my family life. I ended up having anxiety issues. My health went down[hill].”

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO