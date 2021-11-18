ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Here Are Areas Where Snow Is Likely From Potential Pre-Thanksgiving Nor'easter

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jT2W5_0d0XceIq00

Two scenarios have emerged surrounding the path of a potential Nor'easter that could cause disruptions and delays for Thanksgiving traveling.

The storm is expected to arrive early Monday morning, Nov. 22.

"We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

Some parts of the region are expected to see snowfall from the system, according to AccuWeather. (See first image above.)

Snowfall totals could be more significant if the storm tracks closer to the coast. (Click on the second image above.)

If the storm tracks farther off the coast, less snowfall is expected. (Click on the third image above.)

For the rest of this week, expect some head-spinning changes in temperatures.

Temperatures will top off in the mid 60s on Thursday, Nov. 18, with the daytime high across the region being generally about 10 degrees above average. The mercury could even be near 70 degrees in some spots.

The topsy turvy trend will continue on Friday, Nov. 19 with temperatures plummeting again, with the daytime high expected to be only in the mid 40s.

"A cold front is expected to trigger showers later on Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday morning before the roller coaster makes a drastic dip once again," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski said.

The dip in temperatures to end the week will be triggered by a new round of rain and showers overnight Thursday into Friday.

After showers taper off before daybreak Friday, skies will become sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Saturday, Nov. 20 will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 40s.

Temperatures will climb a bt on Sunday, Nov. 21 as the storm system approaches, with a high in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

The storm currently is expected to arrive sometime overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
WSB Radio

Thanksgiving holiday travel weather

The national weather picture and the regional/local one look more dry than wet for going over the river and through the woods to grandmas house for Thanksgiving. Wednesday and Thursday look cool but largely dry and the rain chance Friday for shopping or travel looks inconsequential in most areas. [...
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

A Big Storm Is Expected To Hit New York Next Week

A big storm is expected to impact New York and several other states along the east coast next week. Snow, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to cause travel delays and hazardous driving conditions in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, per AccuWeather.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Porter
Detroit News

Cold front moves in, bringing wind gusts up to 56 mph in Michigan

Winter weather is settling in upper Michigan, with gusty winds throughout the state and accumulating snow in the eastern portion of Upper Michigan through Monday morning. Power outages were reported in portions of Lower Michigan and a wind advisory was in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties, where gusts around 45 mph were expected. "Scattered bursts" of snow showers were expected ahead of the the cold front, the weather service said.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Colder, dry start to workweek and holiday travel period

Low pressure tracking across southeastern Canada pushed a cold front through the state, bringing an end to the rain Sunday evening. Colder air will filter into the region, with strong northwesterly winds Monday gusting at times past 30 mph, with nothing more than lake-effect snow showers across northern Ohio Monday. The weather will be dry […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Nor Easter#Temperature#Mercury#Extreme Weather#Accuweather
albuquerqueexpress.com

Prepare for winter disruptions over Thanksgiving, says officials

Forecasters have warned that Thanksgiving travel plans could be seriously disrupted by a "significant storm" and "strong cold front" that could strike the U.S. Northeast and Midwest next week. Additionally, AccuWeather forecasters stated that the effects of the potential storm pattern could linger into the busiest travel day of the...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Coldest air of the season, lake-effect snow set to blast Northeast

In the wake of a potent cold front that will track through the Northeast early Thanksgiving week, the coldest air of the season will bring temperatures plummeting to levels more typical of mid-December to the Great Lakes region and Northeast. The wintry chill will also fuel the lake-effect snow machine, sending snow squalls barreling across the region.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOMU

Forecast: A warm-up before a cool Thanksgiving

"Roller coaster" weather is typical in fall months. We'll certainly be feeling it this week. We also have one chance for precipitation this week, leading into Thanksgiving. Monday will start the week off on a cooler note with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the middle 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

Prepare for winter disruptions over Thanksgiving, says officials

Forecasters have warned that Thanksgiving travel plans could be seriously disrupted by a "significant storm" and "strong cold front" that could strike the U.S. Northeast and Midwest next week. Additionally, AccuWeather forecasters stated that the effects of the potential storm pattern could linger into the busiest travel day of the...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Where's The Snow?

We have had a pretty quiet snow season so far, with our area not even seeing a full inch of snow for the season-to-date total (as of Monday, 11/22). By now, we should have picked up 3.3" of snow during a normal season, putting us over 2.5" below-average for snowfall. Monday marks a significant snow date for our area, it's the average date Rochester Int'l Airport sees the first 1" or greater snowfall. That won't be happening this year, or really anytime soon, as our snow chances are very slim over the next 7 days. Flurries at best are in the forecast for Wednesday & Friday evenings.
ROCHESTER, MN
abc17news.com

Tracking cooler overnight temperatures with mid-week rain

Tonight: A dry cold-front slides in from the northwest leading to winds residing from cooler northerly flowing winds. The overnight low drops down to 27 with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow: Temperatures look dramatically cooler than what we saw on Sunday afternoon with Monday's high only reaching into the mid-'40s. Skies...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
164K+
Followers
30K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy