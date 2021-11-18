Is CRE Headed for a Bubble?

On a national and global level, Florida has historically been one of the strongest commercial real estate markets, with continually yielding solid returns while simultaneously providing safety of invested capital for real estate investors. Within the state, South Florida commercial real estate leads the way, which is being supported by strong population growth, tax-friendly laws, strong tourism to the region, and innovative development projects in the major cities and surrounding areas. Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro, LLC has plenty of experience in the state of Florida, and in particular the South Florida region, due to owning everything from single-family homes to large office buildings in the region. It’s not just the population growth that makes South Florida an active and enticing real estate market, but also the high volume of attractive real estate properties, the natural barriers to entry, the new business formation and relocations from out of state, and the fact that it’s a travel destination for national and international travelers. With direct transportation access by land, air, and sea, it’s also a central hub for international business, especially from South America. Also, Florida stands as one of the few states with limited public restrictions regarding requirements for Covid-19 health regulations that businesses must comply with. Florida’s commercial real estate market receives continual, major investments from global players in China, Canada, Germany, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. This substantial influx of capital coinciding with the current economic conditions provides a solid foundation for why South Florida commercial properties remain a popular place for commercial real estate investment. We expect these trends to continue into the foreseeable future. Cities like Miami and other major population centers across the country are ripe with opportunities for long-term investments. With many workers going back to the office, storefront, and warehouses to work, the need for commercial real estate has increased to accommodate the returning workforce. This new-found demand is a set up for lucrative re-leasing and selling opportunities to small businesses and to larger corporations that took 2020 and 2021 to expand their operations and employee base. Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro, LLC believe the residential real estate market is due for a minor pullback and a return to more normal market pricing. Contrast this with the growth potential we still see within the commercial real estate market, and you can understand why we are not currently investing in the single-family market. Given the outsized year-over-year gains in residential home prices, and Zillow’s timely exit from its iBuyer program just this past week, we think we are slightly ahead of the curve but that the trend has already started to shift. If you are looking to learn about commercial real estate, foreclosures, or auctions, follow Gideon Gratsiani and his team online. We are a nationally-focused, diversified private equity real estate firm specializing in acquiring quality real estate at discounts to their market value. Combined, Gideon Gratsiani and his partners have over 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, spanning across all facets of commercial and residential real estate ownership and management. “We have a steady and varied stream of lucrative opportunities to invest in that fits nearly every commercial real estate investor’s return requirement and individual risk tolerance,” added Nicholas Perrone, CRE-Pro, LLC’s Vice President of Investment. For more information, contact Nicholas Perrone at nickp@cre-pro.com.
Longpoint Realty Partners, a Boston-based commercial real estate private equity firm, announced the final closing of its second institutional fund, Longpoint Realty Fund II. The fund supports Longpoint’s on-going strategy to invest in infill industrial and neighborhood shopping centers located in desirable, densely populated US markets. Its first fund garnered $280 million.
Price growth for commercial real estate assets in the US grew at its fastest annual rate ever in October, as investors clamored for trophy properties. The Real Capital Analytics CPPI National All-Property Index rose 15.9% from a year ago and 1.7% from September, according to the latest RCA data. In the year through October 31, investors poured $523.8 billion into commercial property assets, a 70% increase.
Throughout the majority of the pandemic, office investors were widely driven by a flight-to-quality, as those assets offered the most resilience amid demand uncertainty. While core and core-plus office properties are still in favor, value-add liquidity is quickly recovering as clarity surrounding rent growth and the future of office demand improve, according to new findings from JLL.
Opportunity, indeed. Oaktree Capital Management announced that it closed its $15.9 billion Oaktree Opportunities Fund XI, exceeding the $15 billion target and becoming the company’s largest fund to date. The fund is focused on “an attractive mix of opportunities that are diversified across geographies, sectors and asset classes,” as the...
US sales volume approached $180 billion in the third quarter, with capital entering the market on track to hit an all-time high this year—and Q4 is primed to be another one for the history books. A “record amount” of capital is on the sidelines waiting to be deployed in North...
Across Florida, robust job and population growth has led to exponential rent growth and rental rates that are higher than ever. Not surprisingly, multifamily properties are selling for unprecedented prices per unit, and developers can’t seem to build fast enough to meet the strong demand. Inevitably, the question many investors...
Amid global inflation spikes, institutional investors have been flocking to commercial real estate en masse—but one expert urges a slow hand, noting that “real estate can outperform inflation, but not always.”. Real Capital Analytics’ Jim Costello notes in a new analysis that in the G20 countries alone, inflation hit 4.6%...
The multifamily sector has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the course of the pandemic, but headwinds are beginning to form for the Sunbelt, a region that’s been the target of considerable investor dollars of late. An analysis from BTIG Research predicts the staggering pace of new leases, which have posted...
Believing that the commercial real estate industry needs to be more inclusive, more creative about driving housing affordability and more mindful of sustainability, New York City’s former Deputy Mayor of Economic Development Alicia Glen launched her own impact investment firm, MSquared, last year. Glen, who was the architect of one...
Kayne Anderson Real Estate, the real estate private equity arm of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, has closed its sixth opportunistic equity fund with $2.75 billion in capital commitments. The fund, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Partners VI, was oversubscribed above the fund’s original $2 billion target, making it the largest raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors to date.
As the Federal Reserve is expected to quicken its tapering of Treasury and securities purchases, and interest rates are expected to rise, experts predict Commercial Real Estate will remain one of the best hedge investments against inflation. In a recent news feature, John Chang, senior VP and national director of...
Commercial real estate lending activity surged in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting a healthy rebound of property acquisitions activity, according to the latest research from CBRE. The CBRE Lending Momentum Index, which tracks the pace of CBRE-originated commercial loan closings in the U.S., reach a value of 376 in...
Global climate change negotiators from almost 200 governments over the past two weeks have put commercial real estate solidly in place to play a role in addressing carbon emissions. A final deal announced over the weekend at the Glasgow Climate Pact is one that will likely unlock billions of dollars...
With buyers reaching their maximum capacity for affordability and becoming fatigued through the competitive home-sale process, it’s not surprising that the latest home-price gains data has slowed, according to the recent S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. “Overall, we are seeing home prices start to normalize after record growth and expect the...
With the belief that single-family rental housing is an attractive core real estate holding for institutional investors, RESICAP is expanding its SFR strategy in a deal with real estate private equity firm Rockpoint Group. In October 2020, RESICAP, a provider of single-family rental services, formed a joint venture with Rockpoint...
Foreign investors are shaking off pandemic-related constraints and jumping back into the U.S. commercial real estate market. Uncertainty on how the pandemic might impact existing assets, lack of for-sale inventory and travel restrictions forced buyers to slow the pace of acquisitions during the past 18 months. As a result, significant levels of foreign capital built up on the sidelines that is now seeking to deploy. And the U.S. real estate market is well-positioned to capture that capital.
GE is to split into three separate companies. So is Toshiba. Johnson & Johnson? Two—at least that’s a Johnson for each. The hope is that shareholders will be happy and the separate businesses, better able to focus. But what are the impacts to commercial real estate? Potentially good for a...
Comments / 0